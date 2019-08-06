EUR/USD finds support above 1.1160 and rebounds back to the 1.1200 zone

- Euro trims losses during the US session as equity prices move off highs.
- EUR/USD flat for the day, 200 pips above last week lows.
The EUR/USD pair bottomed at 1.1166 after the beginning of the American session and the rebounded toward the 1.1200 area. As of writing, trades at 1.1195, slightly below the 20-hour moving average.
Negative correlation with Wall Street remains elevated
The EUR/USD pair continues to move in synchronization with the DOW JONES index, in the opposite direction. Equity prices in Wall Street are higher today, while the euro is down versus the dollar. At the same time, Eurozone bond yields remain near record lows while in the US, yields moved modestly off yesterday’s multi-year lows.
The critical driver continues to the US-China trade tensions. After yesterday designation of “currency manipulator” from the US, came the recovery of the yuan, helping offset some of the concerns. The latest today were comments from US officials showing expectations that negotiations could resume, including the possibility to avoid recent tariffs.
Short-term outlook
The euro currently is testing the 1.1200 area (also the 20-day moving average). A break above would strengthen the case for more gains. The next resistance is seen at 1.1225, followed by 1.1245/50 (Aug 6 high). If the pair fails to regain levels on top of 1.1205 and drops back under 1.1190, the US dollar could test the daily low and below the next support is 1.1160. AS long as the Euro holds on top of 1.1130, the short term bias will favor the upside.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1198
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|1.1203
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1186
|Daily SMA50
|1.1236
|Daily SMA100
|1.1233
|Daily SMA200
|1.1301
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1214
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1104
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1164
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1027
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1373
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.106
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1172
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1146
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1134
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1065
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1025
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1243
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1283
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1352
EUR/USD recovers 1.1200 as fear prevails
The modest optimism that surged during Asian trading hours fades in the American session, as the song around the trade war and global economic growth remains the same. German data surprised to the upside, lending additional support to the EUR.
GBP/USD trades below 1.2200 amid Brexit, trade concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2200, up on the day, despite no-deal Brexit concerns. EU diplomats now see a hard exit as the most likely scenario. Trade tensions persist but markets are calmer.
USD/JPY: correction complete, retreating from critical Fibonacci resistance
PBoC set the Yuan’s fixing at 6.9683 per dollar, slightly above yesterday’s low. Data-light day to maintain sentiment in the driver’s seat. USD/JPY bearish case firm in place after retreating sharply from the 107.00 region.
Gold climbs above $1470 as risk-aversion retakes control of markets
After gaining nearly $35 on Monday and touching its highest level in more than six years at $1475, the troy ounce of the precious metal retraced a small portion of its rally but reversed its course in the last few hours to, once again, rise beyond the $1470 mark.
Currency wars may end, but trade tensions remain
The ongoing trade spat between the US and China has turned into a currency war. Will it continue? China may be playing a dangerous game and weakening the currency may be a step too far.