EUR/USD finds cushion near 1.0760 as USD Index faces pressure, Federal Reserve Powell’s speech eyed

- EUR/USD has shown some recovery from 1.0760 as the USD Index is struggling in extending its recovery.
- The street is anticipating that the Federal Reserve will pause the policy-tightening process as US inflation is consistently softening.
- European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde has already confirmed more than one interest rate hike is appropriate.
- EUR/USD is declining towards the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at 1.0738.
EUR/USD has witnessed some buying interest after printing a fresh intraday low at 1.0760 in the Asian session. The major currency pair is still on tenterhooks as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has not delivered a reversal move yet. The USD Index has regained traction ahead of the speech from Federal Reserve (Fed) chair Jerome Powell.
S&P500 futures have added significant gains in the Asian session. US equities witnessed stellar buying interest in the past two trading sessions, portraying upbeat market sentiment. Investors were pumping money into stocks amid rising expectations that the US debt-ceiling raise will get approved by the weekend.
The US Dollar Index is facing pressure in extending its recovery above the immediate resistance of 103.60. The optimism over the US borrowing cap raise is consistently supporting the US Treasury yields. The yields offered on 10-year US government bonds are sustaining above 3.65%.
Democrats urge US Biden to exercise 14th Amendment to avoid bipartisan
Speak Joseph McCarthy agreed to raise the US debt-ceiling limit against a compromise for spending initiatives to reduce the further budget deficit. US President Joe Biden and other leaders admitted the increase in US borrowing cap limit and spending initiatives a disaster and agreed to a bipartisan. However, other Democratic leaders have urged US President Joe Biden to exercise his 14th Amendment right in which the President has the authority to pass a green note to pay the nation’s debts regardless of the debt limit Congress, if negotiations didn’t work out.
In response to that, US Biden believes that this could prompt legal action and a constitutional crisis, as reported by CNN.
Further negotiations for a US debt-ceiling raise between White House and Republican leaders are scheduled for the weekend, which will be keenly watched.
Federal Reserve Powell’s speech in focus
Before US debt-ceiling negotiations, investors have shifted their focus towards the speech from Federal Reserve Powell, which will provide cues about further monetary policy action for June. The street is anticipating that the Federal Reserve will pause the policy-tightening process as United States inflation is consistently softening, labor market conditions are releasing some heat, and retail demand is stable. According to a poll by Reuters, Federal Reserve’s interest rate at 5.00-5.25% will stay stable by the end of 2023.
More rates by European Central Bank are in pipleline
Inflationary pressures in Eurozone have rebounded in April to 7.0% from the former release of 6.9%. The recent fall in food prices has been offset by higher energy and services prices, which have renewed fears of more interest rate hikes by the European Central Bank (ECB). Investors should note that European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde has already confirmed more than one interest rate hike is appropriate.
Economists at TD Securities have materially upgraded their inflation forecast for the euro area through 2023. They now expect headline inflation to be 3.6% YoY in 23Q4 (ECB: 2.8%) and core inflation to be 4.3% that quarter (we had previously been below 4%).” Also, they suggested that the European Central Bank will continue hiking into the summer, reaching a terminal rate of 4.00% by September.”
EUR/USD technical outlook
EUR/USD is declining towards the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (placed from March 15 low at 1.0516 to April 26 high at 1.1095) at 1.0738 on a four-hour scale. The shared currency pair is auctioning in the Falling Channel char pattern in which each pullback is considered a selling opportunity by the market participants.
The 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.0828 is restricting upside for the shared currency bulls.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in the bearish range of 20.00-40.00, indicating more weakness ahead.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0769
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01
|Today daily open
|1.077
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0961
|Daily SMA50
|1.0891
|Daily SMA100
|1.0807
|Daily SMA200
|1.0464
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0848
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0762
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1054
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0848
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1095
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0788
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0795
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0815
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0739
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0708
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0654
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0825
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0879
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.091
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
