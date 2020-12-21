EUR/USD finds buyers near 1.2180, re-attempts 1.2200 amid USD demand

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • EUR/USD is off the lows, looking to regain 1.22 amid risk-off mood.
  • New covid strain-led lockdowns spooks markets, boosts the dollar.
  • The US fiscal stimulus deal lifts gold, offers support to the major.

EUR/USD looks to regain the 1.2200 level ahead of the European open, attempting a bounce from daily lows of 1.2179.  

The renewed uptick in the major can be attributed to a pause in the US dollar’s rally across its main peers, as markets rethink the implications of the strengthening of the lockdowns globally while a much-awaited fiscal stimulus deal comes into an agreement in the US.

A new covid strain detected in the UK and the resultant stricter lockdowns and global travel curbs announced boosted the haven demand for the greenback.

The US dollar index opened the week with about a 20-pips bullish gap and extended its recovery from multi-year troughs into the third straight day, now adding 0.45% to 90.40.  

Despite the US dollar strength, the downside in the spot appears cushioned, partly in response to a rally in gold amid an agreement on the US fiscal stimulus deal. The US lawmakers reached a $900 billion covid relief aid deal late Sunday, with the voting scheduled on Monday.

Additionally, the EUR/GBP cross driven strength also keeps the euro buyers hopeful. The slide in GBP/USD, due to the Brexit stalemate and the UK’s new mutated virus-led concerns, has driven EUR/GBP back beyond 0.9100 levels.

Looking ahead, the risk sentiment and USD dynamics will continue to remain the main market drivers amid incoming virus updates and a lack of relevant macro news on both sides of the Atlantic.

EUR/USD technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2197
Today Daily Change -0.0047
Today Daily Change % -0.38
Today daily open 1.2246
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2073
Daily SMA50 1.1902
Daily SMA100 1.1852
Daily SMA200 1.148
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2272
Previous Daily Low 1.2226
Previous Weekly High 1.2273
Previous Weekly Low 1.2116
Previous Monthly High 1.2003
Previous Monthly Low 1.1603
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2243
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2255
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2224
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2201
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2177
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2271
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2295
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2318

 

 

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Latest Forex News

