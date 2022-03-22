EUR/USD finds bids near 1.1010 on upbeat market mood, EU leaders summit eyed

- Euro bulls have rebounded from 1.0960 after a corrective pullback as DXY weakens.
- EU will discuss an embargo on Russian oil in a meeting with Biden.
- Investors will focus on Fed Powell’s speech going forward.
The EUR/USD has witnessed a decent buying interest after a corrective pullback towards 1.0962 amid a positive undertone in the market. The asset is auctioning in a ted wider range of 1.0900-1.1120 after printing a fresh 22-months low near 1.0800.
The shared currency has remained vulnerable in the last two months as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has posed a serious threat of stagflation in Europe. Rising oil and metal prices have spurred the prices attributed to manufacturing and other economic activities. A continent like Europe, which has a principal dependency on oil and energy from Russia, is facing the heat of sanctions on the Russian economy. The war between Russia and Ukraine has not only impacted the life and infrastructure of Ukraine and the financials of Moscow but has also impacted the supply chain structure of Europe.
Investors are eying the European Union (EU) leaders summit on Thursday, which will also be attended by US President Joe Biden. The EU has announced that a boycott of Russian oil will be the major agenda of the discussions. Therefore, investors will find fresh impetus from the summit.
While the US dollar index (DXY) surrendered its opening gains of Tuesday in the late New York session. The DXY slipped near 98.50 after failing to surpass 99.00 in multiple attempts. The market participants will focus on the speech from Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday. The speech is likely to dictate the roadmap of imposing six more interest rate hikes by the end of 2022.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.103
|Today Daily Change
|0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|1.1016
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1069
|Daily SMA50
|1.1235
|Daily SMA100
|1.129
|Daily SMA200
|1.1527
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.107
|Previous Daily Low
|1.101
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1138
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0901
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1495
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1106
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1033
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1047
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0994
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0972
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0934
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1054
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1092
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1114
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
