- EUR/USD adds to Thursday’s gains near the 1.11 handle.
- Trump announced extra tariffs on US imports from China.
- US Non-farm Payrolls expected at 169K in July.
The single currency is trading on a positive note once again and is now lifting EUR/USD to the area near the key barrier at 1.1100 the figure.
EUR/USD looks to trade, Payrolls
The pair managed to somewhat reverse the post-FOMC pessimism, rebounding from YTD lows in the boundaries of 1.1020 and retaking the proximity of the 1.1100 mark.
The greenback receded from recent 2019 highs in response to the sharp drop in US 10-year yields after President Trump all of the sudden announced fresh tariffs of 10% on Chinese products worth $300 billion late on Thursday.
While trade jitters have come to the fore as driver of the price action in global assets, investors will also be paying close attention to the publication of the US labour market report, where Payrolls are seen at nearly 170K in July and the unemployment rate should stay unchanged at 3.7%.
What to look for around EUR
The selling mood around EUR is projected to stay for longer than expected following the recent FOMC event and amidst ECB’s preparations for a fresh wave of monetary stimulus, including a potential reduction of interest rates, the re-start of the QE programme and a probable tiered deposit rate system. The ECB has already changed its forward guidance and it now expects rates to remain at ‘present or lower levels’ until at least mid-2020. The unremitting deterioration of the economic outlook in the region and the lack of traction in inflation are seen limiting any occasional bullish attempts in EUR for the time being and also give extra sustain to the dovish stance in the ECB.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is advancing 0.06% at 1.1090 and a breakout of 1.1101 (low Jul.25) would target 1.1187 (21-day SMA) en route to 1.1229 (55-day SMA). On the flip side, the next support emerges at 1.1026 (2019 low Aug.1) seconded by 1.1021 (high May 8 2017) and finally 1.0839 (monthly low May 11 2017).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.1100 as Trump regrets tariffs
The American currency remains weak as Wall Street extends its collapse, despite US President Trump said he might delay or halt the latest announced tariffs on China. Nonfarm Payroll added little new to what the market already knew.
GBP/USD slips toward 1.2100 on upbeat US NFP
GBP/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.2100 after the US jobs report beat expectations with wages up by 0.3%. Earlier, the pound suffered the ruling Conservative Party's loss a by-election in Wales. Trade is also eyed.
USD/JPY heading toward January's flash-crash lows
The USD/JPY pair hovers at multi-month lows in the 106.60 region as US Treasury yields hover around multi-year lows, Wall Street keeps crashing.
Gold technical analysis: Consolidates in a range near multi-year tops, bulls trying to seize control
The commodity has been oscillating in a broader trading range over the past three weeks or so, forming a continuation - rectangle chart pattern on the daily chart.
Wall Street pushes lower at opening on trade worries
Major equity indexes in the United States started the day deep in the negative territory on Friday as investors continue to move away from risky assets amid concerns over a prolonged US-China trade conflict.