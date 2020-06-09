EUR/USD: Fed accommodation and EU fiscal stimulus to propel further advances

EUR/USD has been grinding its way lower, currently at 1.1264, after long days of gains. The Fed is set to certify its commitment to the economy fueling the pair while the EU leaders adopting fiscal stimulus should favor Euro/Dollar too, according to FXStreet’s analyst Yohay Elam.
Key quotes
“The Fed announced further accommodation – loosening its conditions for loans in the Main Street program. The move contributed to the S&P erasing its losses for the year and weighed on the greenback. It came ahead of Wednesday's rate decision, where the Fed will publish new forecasts and probably reiterate its commitment to the economy, potentially helping EUR/USD advance. Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Fed, will probably be asked about asset valuations. If he tries to cool markets, the dollar may recover.”
“Christine Lagarde, President of the ECB, urged European leaders to adopt the EU Commission's large stimulus program. If the ‘Frugal Four’ – Austria, the Netherlands, Denmark, and Sweden – succumb to pressures from larger countries, the common currency has room to rise. If they insist on changes, the euro may struggle.”
“Racial tensions remain high on the political agenda in America and have somewhat weighed on President Trump's approval rating. However, investors have returned to focus on fiscal and monetary stimulus for now.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1250, down on the day. German and French figures disappointed. The US dollar is trying to recover and stocks are taking a breather. The ECB called on governments to act and speculation about Wednesday's Fed decision is rise.
GBP/USD has dropped from the highs around 1.27 as the US dollar gains ground and stocks retreat. Optimism about loosening the UK lockdown boosted the pound beforehand.
US stocks are taking a breather after erasing the year-to-date losses and the dollar is licking its wounds. Speculation about the Federal Reserve's decision on Wednesday, coronavirus decisions, and a mix of figures is on the agenda.
Gold (XAU/USD) stages a solid rebound from daily lows of 1692.23 and attempts another run above the 1700 mark, as the investors scurried up for safety amid escalating row between Australia and China takes the limelight.
WTI fails to stay positive above $39.00 as an ascending trend line from May 27 probes the bulls. Horizontal support comprising Wednesday’s low, Monday’s top limit immediate downside.