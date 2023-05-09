- EUR/USD struggles to gain ground as concerns on the debt ceiling turned sentiment sour.
- Fed and ECB officials crossed newswires, though EUR/USD traders are focused on the US dynamics.
- Upcoming data: Germany’s inflation and Italy’s industrial production for Eurozone, US CPI for April.
The EUR/USD extends its losses on Tuesday past the 1.10 handle, briefly testing last week’s low of 1.0942, but bounced off that price level, above the 1.0950 area. Worries about the United States (US) debt ceiling, and a strong US Dollar (USD), weakened the prospects for a higher Euro (EUR). At the time of writing, the EUR/USD is trading at 1.0955, down 0.44%.
EUR/USD falls ahead of US CPI release
Wall Street is posting losses after the Fed’s Senior Loan Officer Opinion Survey (SLOOS) showed that credit conditions are tightening, thought “not as disastrous as many doomsayers had feared,” wrote analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman. Discussions around the US debt ceiling could heat on Tuesday, as US President Joe Biden will meet with Republicans and Democrats to lay the ground around the theme. Hence, as sentiment shifted sour, the EUR/USD surrendered the 1.1000 figure.
In the meantime, the US Dollar Index (DXY), a gauge that tracks the performance of six currencies against the US Dollar, climbs 0.29%, up at 101.680, a headwind for the EUR/USD. US Treasury bond yields are mixed, though the short term, the most sensitive to interest rates, the 2-year note gains one bps, at 4.024%.
The lack of data in the US agenda left EUR/USD traders leaning on words from the Federal Reserve (Fed) Governor Philip Jefferson. Jefferson commented that the banking system was sound and resilient and that institutions had begun to raise lending standards. Regarding inflation, it has started to slow in an “orderly fashion” and will come down as the economy continues to grow.
On the European front, the latest economic data from Germany had increased worries about a recession in the bloc. Meanwhile, European Central Bank (ECB) speakers continued their hawkish remarks, as ECB Joachim Nagel said that the central bank has not finished raising rates. Echoing some of his comments was Martins Kazaks, who commented: “We still have quite some ground to cover.”
Upcoming events.
The Eurozone economic calendar will feature Germany’s inflation data and industrial production in Italy. On the US front, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for April is expected at 5% YoY, while the core reading at 5.5%.
EUR/USD Technical Levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0956
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0051
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.46
|Today daily open
|1.1007
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0997
|Daily SMA50
|1.0847
|Daily SMA100
|1.0786
|Daily SMA200
|1.0438
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1054
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1092
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0942
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1095
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0788
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1021
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1033
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0987
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0967
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0933
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.104
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1074
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1094
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
