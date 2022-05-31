EUR/USD falls back to probe 1.0700 despite hot EZ inflation, as US yield rally boosts buck into month-end

- EUR/USD has pulled lower on Monday as higher US yields boost the buck at the month’s end.
- The euro has weakened despite further hot EZ inflation figures which have underpinned ECB tightening expectations.
- The pair was last probing 1.0700, down from closer to 1.0800 on Monday.
Month-end flows plus hawkish commentary from Fed Board of Governors member Christopher Waller on Monday are being cited as lifting US bond yields as US market participants return from a long weekend this Tuesday. This is being cited as lifting the US dollar and weighing on EUR/USD, which has dropped back from Monday’s peaks near 1.0800 to test the 1.0700 level once again and is currently trading lower by about 0.6% on the day.
The drop on Tuesday comes despite above consensus Eurozone inflation figures (which weren’t too much of a surprise given hot numbers out of Germany and Spain on Monday). As a result, Eurozone money markets have lifted ECB tightening bets, and now foresee 115 bps of tightening by the end of the year versus 110 bps on Monday.
Whether the ECB actually delivers that much tightening this year is another thing, but the recent data supports the central bank’s recent shift in stance towards signalling rates returning to positive territory by the end of next quarter. ECB policymakers speaking on Tuesday doubled down on the stance that normalisation is warranted, though Ignazio Visco cautioned that tightening much be gradual in order to avoid so-called “fragmentation” (i.e. a blowout in periphery-core Eurozone bond yield spreads).
Ahead, focus turns to various tier two US data releases, including S&P/Case Shiller house prices and the May Chicago PMI and Conference Board Consumer Confidence surveys. US President Joe Biden is also set to meet Fed Chair Jerome Powell, another event markets will be scrutinising. Biden, a strong past proponent of Fed independence has promised not to seek “to influence its decisions inappropriately”, even as sky-high US inflation weighing on his approval rating.
EUR/Usd
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0706
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0072
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.67
|Today daily open
|1.0778
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0579
|Daily SMA50
|1.0744
|Daily SMA100
|1.0989
|Daily SMA200
|1.1255
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0787
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0725
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0765
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0552
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1076
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0471
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0763
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0749
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.074
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0702
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0679
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0802
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0825
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0863
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
