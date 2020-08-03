EUR/USD: Failure to hold a weekly close above 1.1797 warns of near-term exhaustion – Credit Suisse

EUR/USD has reversed its brief move above 1.1900 with the market seeing a weekly close back below its downtrend from 2008 at 1.1797. This adds weight to the view for a temporary pullback, with support seen at 1.1734/31 and then at 1.1655, per Credit Suisse.
Key quotes
“Even though EUR/USD managed to move briefly above 1.1900 on Friday strength was not sustained and the subsequent sharp retreat has seen the market close the week back below the long-term downtrend from the 2008 peak at 1.1797. This suggests the rally has become exhausted near-term and although our core outlook stays bullish, we now look for a consolidation/correction to emerge.”
“Support is seen at 1.1734/31 initially – the 23.6% retracement of the rally from the late June low – below which should see weakness extend back to the 13 -day average at 1.1655, potentially the 38.2% retracement at 1.1627/22, but with this latter support then ideally holding.”
“Post a pullback we would look for the uptrend to resume with resistance seen at 1.1797 initially and with 1.852/63 needing to be cleared for a direct move back to 1.1904/09. Above here in due course should see strength extend to our first major flagged resistance at 1.2145/55.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
