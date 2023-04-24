EUR/USD fails to kiss 1.1000 as USD Index attempts recovery, US Durable Goods Orders in focus

- EUR/USD has corrected marginally after failing to hit the psychological resistance of 1.1000.
- The upbeat performance in US PMI, released by S&P, indicates that economic recovery in the US economy is well on track.
- The Fed is expected to hike interest rates further to continue to weigh on stubborn inflation.
The EUR/USD pair has failed to test the psychological resistance of 1.1000 in the Tokyo session. The major currency pair has dropped below 1.0990 as the US Dollar Index (DXY) has shown a recovery move after defending the crucial support of 101.63. The recovery move in the USD Index is required to pass plenty of filters to make investors confident about its recovery.
S&P500 futures have extended their losses in early Asia ahead of quarterly results from tech giants, portraying negative market sentiment. This week, Amazon, Facebook, and Google will report their first quarter CY2023 results, which will keep investors busy.
April’s preliminary United States S&P PMI data released on Friday bolstered the need for one more rate hike from the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Manufacturing PMI jumped to 50.4 from the consensus of 49.0 and the former release of 49.2. The figure landed above 50.0 for the first time in the past six months. Also, the preliminary Services PMI jumped to 53.7 from the estimates of 51.5 and the former release of 52.6.
Upbeat performance from Manufacturing and Services PMI indicates that economic recovery in the US economy is well on track and labor demand could rebound dramatically. Therefore, one more rate hike from the Fed is highly required to keep weighing on the stubborn inflation.
On the Eurozone front, the European Union is preparing for a ban on many goods passing through Russia. The idea is to weak funding for Russia to get arms and ammunition against Ukraine.
European Central Bank (ECB) Vice President Luis de Guindos cited on Friday, “I'm convinced that core inflation will also come down, but starting point is very high.”
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0995
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|1.0986
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0921
|Daily SMA50
|1.0767
|Daily SMA100
|1.0736
|Daily SMA200
|1.0393
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0994
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0938
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0909
|Previous Monthly High
|1.093
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0516
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0972
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0959
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0952
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0917
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0896
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1007
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1028
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1063
