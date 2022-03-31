- EUR/USD clinches fresh tops in the 1.1180/85 band.
- Germany Unemployment Change dropped less than estimated.
- US PCE, weekly Claims next of importance in the NA session.
EUR/USD embarked on a corrective downside soon after hitting fresh weekly highs in the 1.1180/85 band on Thursday.
EUR/USD looks to USD, geopolitics
EUR/USD now comes under some selling pressure following three consecutive daily gains on the back of the now better tone in the greenback and in response to lower-than-expected results from the German labour market.
On the latter, Germany’s Unemployment Change dropped by 18K persons in March (vs. -20K forecast) and the Unemployment Rate stayed put at 5.0%. Earlier in the session, and still in Germany, Retail Sales expanded 0.3% MoM in February and 7% over the last twelve months.
The knee-jerk in spot comes in line with the recovery in the demand for bonds in the global markets, with the German 10y bund yields now easing to the 0.62% area following Tuesday’s cycle peaks near 0.75%.
Also lending some legs to the buck appears renewed concerns from the Ukraine war after the initial optimism from peace talks on Wednesday seems to have faded away.
Later in the session, the Unemployment Rate is due in the broader Euroland along with a speech by ECB’s De Guindos. Across the pond, inflation figures gauged by the PCE will take centre stage seconded by usual weekly Claims, Personal Income/Spending and the Chicago PMI.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD extends recent gains and advances to the vicinity of the 1.1200 mark earlier in the session. Pockets of strength in the single currency should appear reinforced by the speculation of the start of the hiking cycle by the ECB at some point by year end, while higher German yields, elevated inflation, the decent pace of the economic recovery and auspicious results from key fundamentals in the region are also supportive of a rebound in the euro.
Key events in the euro area this week: Germany Retail Sales, Unemployment Change, Unemployment Rate, EMU Unemployment Rate (Thursday) – Final EMU, Germany Manufacturing PMI, EMU Flash Inflation Rate (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Asymmetric economic recovery post-pandemic in the euro area. Speculation of ECB tightening/tapering later in the year. Presidential elections in France in April. Impact of the geopolitical conflict in Ukraine.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, spot is losing 0.25% at 1.1130 and faces the next up barrier at 1.1184 (weekly high March 31) followed by 1.1195 (55-day SMA) and finally 1.1248 (100-day SMA). On the other hand, a drop below 1.0944 (weekly low March 28) would target 1.0900 (weekly low March 14) en route to 1.0805 (2022 low March 7).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops towards 1.1100 ahead of US PCE inflation
EUR/USD is falling towards 1.1100, as the US dollar rebounds amid a damp market mood, despite weaker Treasury yields. Mixed German Retail Sales fail to inspire EUR bulls. Focus shifts to the US PCE inflation amid a lack of clarity on the Ukraine crisis.
GBP/USD attacks 1.3100 on US dollar's resurgence, PCE eyed
GBP/USD is heading south to test 1.3100, shrugging off the upbeat UK Q4 final GDP data. The US dollar recovers ground across the board amid a cautious market sentiment. China concerns and Ukraine's uncertainty keep investors on the edge ahead of US inflation.
Gold drops back towards $1,900, US PCE inflation in focus
Gold price is turning south once again, having run into fresh offers near the $1,935 supply zone. The renewed downside in gold price is fuelled by the extended rebound in the US dollar across the board.
Cardano price targets $2 as ADA whales go on buying spree
Cardano price could start an uptrend in response to the rising institutional adoption and capital inflow in the altcoin. There is a massive upswing in the volume of whale transactions, over $100,000.
US February PCE Inflation Preview: Will inflation data confirm 50 bps May hike? Premium
Annual Core PCE inflation is forecast to rise to 5.5% in February. A strong inflation print could revive expectations of a 50 bps rate hike in May. Technical outlook points to a bearish tilt in the US Dollar Index.