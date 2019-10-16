EUR/USD fades the spike to 1.1060 ahead of EMU CPI

- EUR/USD moves higher on German stimulus rumour.
- The Greenback rebounds from earlier weekly lows.
- US Retail Sales, Beige Book next of relevance.
After attempting another test of monthly highs in the 1.1060 region, EUR/USD run out of steam and it has receded to the 1.1030 area.
EUR/USD propped up by German news
The pair has managed to gather extra upside traction after news agency Bloomberg said German officials has hinted at the likelihood that the government could pump in some fiscal stimulus measures in case the economic outlook deteriorates further.
The up move, however, was short-lived, as bulls failed to push spot further north of monthly peaks in the 1.1060/65 band.
Also adding to the somewhat downbeat sentiment in the pair, the Greenback has rebounded from weekly lows on the back of fading optimism of a breakthrough in the Brexit negotiations, as per latest news from Number 10.
Data wise in Euroland, final September CPI figures are unlikely to move the sentiment dial among investors. Across the pond, instead, all the attention will be on the publication of September’s Retail Sales along with Business Inventories, the NAHB index, TIC Flows and the release of the Fed’s Beige Book.
What to look for around EUR
The corrective upside remains well in place for the time being although well capped by the 1.1060 region amidst alternating mood in the risk trends and a steady performance from the Greenback. Looking at the broader picture, the relentless slowdown in the region does nothing but justify the ‘looser for longer’ monetary stance by the ECB and the bearish view on the single currency in the longer run. On another front, the Brexit process and its impact on the risk-associated complex is also affecting the price action around the pair while sporadic rumours of German fiscal stimulus also add volatility to the market.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is gaining 0.03% at 1.1036 and faces the next barrier at 1.1062 (monthly high Oct.11) seconded by 1.1109 (monthly high Sep.13) and finally 1.1139 (100-day SMA). On the flip side, a break below 1.0984 (21-day SMA) would target 1.0879 (2019 low Oct.1) en route to 1.0839 (monthly low May 11 2017).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holding onto gains amid trade concerns, ahead of data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10, in familiar ranges. Tensions between the US and China have emerged over purchases of goods and Hong Kong, weighing on the mood. US Retail Sales are awaited.
GBP/USD loses 1.27 amid pessimism about Brexit
GBP/USD has fallen below 1.27 as UK PM Johnson is yet to convince the DUP to support the contours of the Brexit deal. Intense negotiations continue in Brussels and London. UK CPI is due later.
USD/JPY eases from 2-month tops, downside seems limited
Fading safe-haven demand continued weighing on the JPY and provided a goodish lift on Tuesday. The ongoing slide in the US bond yields undermined the USD and kept a lid on any further move up.
Gold: Vulnerable to sell-off after bearish outside day
Gold risks falling to recent lows near $1,460, having carved out a bearish outside day candlestick pattern on Tuesday. The yellow metal may face selling pressure and drop to $1,460 in the short term.
Forex Today: Boris on the brink of a Brexit deal, trade concerns reemerge, US Retail Sales eyed
Brexit negotiations: The UK and the EU seem close to a deal that includes an open border on the island of Ireland and a customs border in the Irish Sea.