- EUR/USD drops and bounces off 1.0960 region.
- The dollar extends Friday’s optimism into the new week.
- Chair Lagarde speaks later in the European afternoon.
EUR/USD starts the week slightly on the defensive and manages to rebound from earlier lows near 1.0960.
EUR/USD focuses on ECB, data
EUR/USD retargets the key 1.1000 barrier on the back of the continuation of the recovery in the dollar, while the price action in the risk complex appears subdued ahead of the opening bell in the old continent on Monday.
In the meantime, German 10-year yields navigate the upper end of the range and remain underpinned by the persistent hawkish narrative among ECB’s rate setters, which opened the door to a 50 bps rate hike at the May meeting.
Still around the ECB, a recent survey by news agency Bloomberg sees the bank’s policy rate peaking around 3.75% in July.
In the domestic calendar, ECB Chair C. Lagarde speaks in New York, while Board members McCaul and Tuominen are also due to speak later in the session.
Across the pond, the NY Empire State Index, the NAHB Index and TIC Flows are all scheduled on Monday.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD keeps receding from recent tops in the proximity of 1.1100 during last week on the back of some corrective upside in the dollar.
In the meantime, price action around the single currency should continue to closely follow dollar dynamics, as well as the incipient Fed-ECB divergence when it comes to the banks’ intentions regarding the potential next moves in interest rates.
Moving forward, hawkish ECB-speak continue to favour further rate hikes, although this view appears in contrast to some loss of momentum in economic fundamentals in the region.
Key events in the euro area this week: Italy Final Inflation Rate, ECB Lagarde (Monday) – Germany, EMU ZEW Economic Sentiment (Tuesday) - EMU Final Inflation Rate (Wednesday) – ECB Accounts, EMU Flash Consumer Confidence (Thursday) – Advanced Manufacturing/Services PMIs (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Continuation (or not) of the ECB hiking cycle. Impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on the growth prospects and inflation outlook in the region. Risks of inflation becoming entrenched.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, the pair is gaining 0.01% at 1.0994 and a break above 1.1075 (2023 high April 14) would target 1.1100 (round level) en route to 1.1184 (weekly high March 21 2022). On the flip side, the next support comes at 1.0788 (monthly low April 3) followed by 1.0756 (55-day SMA) and finally 1.0712 (low March 24).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
