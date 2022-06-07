EUR/USD fades bounce off weekly low near 1.0700 on steady yields, ECB, US inflation eyed

- EUR/USD struggles to defend the recovery from weekly low.
- US Treasury yields snapped six-day uptrend before the latest inaction, stock futures retreat on mixed clues.
- Recession fears joined market’s consolidation before the key data/events triggered previous rebound.
- Final readings of Eurozone Q1 2022 GDP may entertain traders ahead of ECB, US inflation.
EUR/USD retreats to 1.0700, following the rebound from a weekly low, as the pair traders search for fresh clues amid the market’s indecision. That said, the major currency pair remains sluggish during Wednesday’s Asian session after snapping a two-day downtrend.
The pair’s latest inaction could be linked to the steady US Treasury yields and the downbeat US stock futures, as well as an absence of major data/events during the quiet session. That said, the US 10-year Treasury bond yields drop back below 3.0%, steady at around 2.94 % by the press time, after posting the first daily loss in seven. Further, the S&P 500 Futures drop 0.15% intraday even if the Wall Street benchmarks closed in the positive territory for the last two days.
Tuesday’s downside in the US Treasury bond yields could be linked to the recession fears emanating from the faster monetary policy normalization by the major central banks. The fears grew on a comment from World Bank (WB) President David Malpass who warned that faster-than-expected tightening could push some countries into a debt crisis similar to the one seen in the 1980s.
Also exerting downside pressure on the bond coupons were comments from US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and hopes of faster economic recovery in China, both of which favor risk appetite. On Tuesday, US Treasury Secretary Yellen testified on the Fiscal Year 2023 Budget before the Senate Finance Committee while saying that the US economy faces challenges from "unacceptable levels of inflation", as well as headwinds from supply chain snags. The policymaker added, “An appropriate budget is needed to complement Fed’s actions to tame inflation without harming the labor market.”
On the other hand, a record monthly drop in the US trade deficit, down 19.1% to USD87.1bn for April, as well as Germany’s downbeat Factory Orders for April, challenges EUR/USD buyers. Furthermore, news that Ukraine failed to secure an agreement with Russia or Turkey also weighed on the market sentiment and paused the US dollar weakness. “Kyiv says it has not yet reached any agreement with Russia or Turkey to allow the safe passage of its grain ships in the Black Sea, injecting skepticism into a push by the U.N. to create a vital food corridor,” said Politico.
Above all, the market’s anxiety ahead of Thursday’s European Central Bank (ECB) meeting and the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for May seems to challenge the EUR/USD traders. That said, today’s final readings of the Eurozone Q1 2022 GDP, expected to confirm the earlier forecasts of 0.3% QoQ growth, could offer intermediate clues.
Technical analysis
Despite the latest run-up from the monthly horizontal support around 1.0640, EUR/USD prices remain below 50-day EMA resistance, near 1.0735 by the press time, which in turn keeps sellers hopeful amid the receding bullish bias of the MACD.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0705
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08%
|Today daily open
|1.0696
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0617
|Daily SMA50
|1.0715
|Daily SMA100
|1.0954
|Daily SMA200
|1.1228
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0752
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0684
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0787
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0627
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0787
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.035
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.071
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0726
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0669
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0643
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0601
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0737
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0779
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0805
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
