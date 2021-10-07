EUR/USD fades bounce off 14-month low around 1.1550, US debt ceiling standoff eyed

- EUR/USD retreats from intraday high towards multi-month low, stays pressured of late.
- Downbeat Eurozone fundamentals battle firmer clues for Fed tapering to favor bears.
- DXY follows back firmer Treasury yields amid cautious sentiment.
- US debt limit extension will be voted in the Senate, stretch till December in focus.
EUR/USD struggles to extend the corrective pullback from July 2020 levels, tested the previous day, while easing to 1.1550 heading into Thursday’s European session.
The major currency pair refreshes multi-day low on Wednesday before bouncing off 1.1529. The recovery moves, however, can’t ignore the USD rebound amid cautious sentiment ahead of the key data/events.
The US Democrats’ last ditched efforts to overcome the debt ceiling deadlock paid well after Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell favored a short-term extension till December. However, some among the Republican Party keep their dislikes for US President Joe Biden’s infrastructure spending bill proposals and hence sentiment turns cautious ahead of today’s voting. Given the Democrats’ push for the agreement and McConnell's recent shift, the vote may have more assents and can favor the risk-on mood on passing.
Headlines concerning improvement in the Sino-American relations, mainly circulated via Chinese media, also previously added to the risk-on mood and weighed on the US dollar’s safe-haven demand. However, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s dislike for China’s action over the Taiwan issue and a push to act responsibly in the matters relating to Evergrande probe the optimists of late.
Elsewhere, downbeat German Factory Orders and reflation fears, not to forget volatile gas prices and supply chain issues, dragged the regional currency yesterday, providing support to the US dollar before the late night’s risk-on mood. On the same line, the US ADP Employment Change jumped to a three-month high and propelled hopes for a firmer US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), up for publishing on Friday.
Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures rise 0.51% while the US 10-year Treasury yields gain 1.2 basis points to 1.536% at the latest. The US Dollar Index (DXY) steadies around 94.25 by the press time.
Looking forward, German Industrial Production and comments from the European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers will precede the ECB Monetary Policy Meeting Accounts to entertain the EUR/USD traders. However, major attention will be given to US Jobless Claims and updates from the Senate before the markets gear up for Friday’s US jobs report for September.
Technical analysis
EUR/USD remains below a two-week-old resistance line near 1.1590 while also keeping the last week’s downside break of a support line from March, now resistance around 1.1650, amid bearish MACD signals. Hence, sellers have odds to outnumber bulls.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1554
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|1.1557
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1705
|Daily SMA50
|1.1757
|Daily SMA100
|1.1868
|Daily SMA200
|1.1956
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1607
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1529
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1727
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1563
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1909
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1563
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1559
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1577
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1522
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1487
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1444
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.16
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1642
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1677
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
