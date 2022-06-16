EUR/USD faces hurdle around 1.0450 as DXY turns sideways, Eurozone HICP eyed

- EUR/USD is oscillating below 1.0450 as investors await Eurozone HICP.
- The eurozone inflation is expected to remain unchanged at 8.1% on an annual basis.
- Last week’s upbeat US inflation compelled the Fed to dictate a 75 bps rate hike.
The EUR/USD pair is experiencing barricades around 1.0450 as the US dollar index (DXY) has turned sideways after a pullback move from 104.66. The shared currency bulls witnessed a responsive buying action after hitting a low of 1.0370 on Wednesday.
A responsive buying action was recorded after the announcement of a bumper rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The Fed paddled its interest rates by 75 basis points (bps), higher than the consensus of 50 bps. It is worth noting that the release of the upbeat US inflation last week had pushed the consensus wheel to 75 bps as an 8.6% inflation figure demands a quick response from the authorities.
A bumper rate hike announcement brought an extreme sell-off in the DXY. The DXY is attempting a break above the psychological resistance of 105.00 but is likely to meet with significant offers by the initiative sellers.
Going forward, the asset will be driven by the Eurozone Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), which will release on Friday. An annual HICP figure is expected to remain stable at 8.1%. Also, the core HICP that excludes food, energy, alcohol, and tobacco is seen unchanged at 3.8%.
EUR/USD technical analysis
The asset has formed a Spring near its potential support at 1.0397 on an hourly scale, which represents a buying tail. A buying tail is a responsive buying action, which takes place when investors find the asset a value bet. The 50-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is overlapping with the asset price, which signals a consolidation ahead. Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has shifted to 40.00-60.00, which adds to the consolidation filters.
EUR/USD hourly chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.044
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02
|Today daily open
|1.0442
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0643
|Daily SMA50
|1.0649
|Daily SMA100
|1.09
|Daily SMA200
|1.1183
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0508
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0359
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0774
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0506
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0787
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.035
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0451
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0416
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0365
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0288
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0216
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0514
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0586
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0663
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
