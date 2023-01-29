EUR/USD faces fragile barricades below 1.0900 ahead of German GDP data

- EUR/USD is looking to extend gains beyond 1.0870 amid the risk-on market mood.
- A decline in the US core PCE price index has strengthened the expectations of a smaller rate hike by the Fed.
- German GDP might remain stagnant in the last quarter of CY2022.
The EUR/USD pair is struggling to extend its recovery move above the immediate resistance of 1.0870 in the early Tokyo session. The major currency pair delivered a rebound move from the previous week’s low around 1.0840 amid a restricted upside in the US Dollar index (DXY).
The USD Index failed in delivering a break above the critical resistance of 101.80 as the United States Bureau of Economic Analysis reported a decline in the annual Federal Reserve (Fed)’s preferred inflation tool- core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index (Dec) to 4.4% from the former release of 4.7%. However, the monthly PCE price index data escalated to 0.3% from the expectations and the prior release of 0.2%.
A decline in the core PCE data was already expected by the market participants considering the drop in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the Producer Price Index (PPI) for December month. This has bolstered the odds of a smaller interest rate hike by the Fed in its February monetary policy meeting, which is scheduled for Wednesday.
Investors’ risk appetite is solid as risk-perceived assets like S&P500 futures ended Friday and last week with significant gains. The 500-US stock basket posted gains straight for the third week despite softening demand. Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury yields managed to sustain above the critical resistance of 3.50%.
On the Eurozone front, investors will deliver a decent action after the release of the preliminary German Gross Domestic Product (GDP) (Q4) data on Monday. The economic data on a quarterly basis is seen at 0% lower than the prior figure of 0.4%. European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers have been reiterating that the ECB might face a slight recession, however, the odds of a deep recession have been trimmed considering the resilience in the economy due to the tight labor market and easing supply chain bottlenecks.
This week, the major focus will be on the interest rate decision by ECB President Christine Lagarde, which is scheduled for Thursday. As per the consensus, the ECB might hike the interest rates by 50 basis points (bps) to 2.50%.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0865
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1.0865
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.077
|Daily SMA50
|1.0624
|Daily SMA100
|1.0277
|Daily SMA200
|1.0312
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.09
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0838
|Previous Weekly High
|1.093
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0835
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0736
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0393
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0862
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0877
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0835
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0805
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0773
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0898
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.093
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.096
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Inside day Friday opens risk of a lower close on Monday, 0.7050 eyed
AUD/USD was the best performer for the G7 last week and Aussie bulls could be trapped up high for the week ahead which holds a number of key data events. The following illustrates a bearish bias for the initial balance of the week, Monday with 0.7050 eyed.
EUR/USD faces fragile barricades below 1.0900 ahead of German GDP data
The EUR/USD pair is struggling to extend its recovery move above the immediate resistance of 1.0870 in the early Tokyo session. The major currency pair delivered a rebound move from the previous week’s low around 1.0840 amid a restricted upside in the US Dollar index (DXY).
Gold bears await Federal Reserve decision, United States Non-farm Payrolls
Gold price holds lower ground near $1,925 after posting an indecisive weekly closing as the metal traders await the key United States data and the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy decision. Also important will be central bank meetings of the European Central Bank (ECB), Purchasing Managers’ Indexes data and the US employment numbers for January.
Hedera missed the opportunity to reach that target before the fade kicked in
Hedera (HBAR) price has been shooting for the starts but looks to be dropping like a stone now. Just like Icarus, who flew too close to the sun, this time, Hedera came just not close enough to the projected price target for this rally.
Central bank fest as dollar continues its decline
The focus this week is the Federal Reserve meeting, the Bank of England rate decision and Monetary Policy Report and the ECB meeting. This troika of central bank decisions could set the tone for the rest of the year: the Federal Reserve passing the baton of global leader when it comes to tightening monetary policy.