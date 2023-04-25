EUR/USD faces barricades above 1.1060, upside looks likely ahead of US GDP

- EUR/USD has dropped after failing to sustain above 1.1060 as USD Index has attempted a recovery.
- Losses in the S&P500 futures are escalating amid anxiety ahead of US GDP figures and corporate profits.
- Preliminary annualized GDP (Q1) is expected to decline to 2% from the former release of 2.6%.
The EUR/USD pair has faced some selling pressure after climbing above 1.1060 in the Asian session. A loss in the upside momentum in the major currency pair is backed by a recovery attempt by the US Dollar Index (DXY). The USD Index has rebounded after printing a weekly low of 101.20, however, the downside seems favored amid the absence of supportive triggers.
Losses in the S&P500 futures are escalating in the Asian session amid anxiety ahead of United States Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures and corporate profits. The week is going to be pretty busy as two FAANG stocks will report their quarterly results. Meta Platforms (Facebook), and Google. Also, Microsoft will come forward with quarterly earnings and revenue guidance.
Meanwhile, overall weakness in the USD Index has weighed heavily on US Treasury yields. The 10-year US Treasury yields have dropped below 3.48%.
A power-pack action is anticipated in the USD Index amid the release of the US GDP numbers on Thursday. Preliminary annualized GDP (Q1) is expected to decline to 2% from the former release of 2.6%. This could trigger fears of a slowdown in the US economy.
But before that, US Durable Goods Orders data will be keenly watched. March Durable Goods Orders data is seen expanding by 0.8% vs. a contraction of 1.0%.
On the Eurozone front, European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member and Bank of France head Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Monday, “Central banks’ core mandate worldwide is price stability and climate change already affects the level of prices and activity.”
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1054
|Today Daily Change
|0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|1.1046
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0934
|Daily SMA50
|1.0774
|Daily SMA100
|1.0742
|Daily SMA200
|1.0398
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.105
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0966
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0909
|Previous Monthly High
|1.093
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0516
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1018
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0998
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0991
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0937
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0907
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1076
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1105
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.116
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
