- EUR/USD is expecting more weakness below 0.9800 on hawkish guidance by the Fed.
- Fed’s Powell has announced a third consecutive rate hike by 75 bps to tame inflation sooner.
- The interest rates are seen at 4.6% by the end of 2023
The EUR/USD pair has displayed a less-confident pullback after refreshing the multi-year low at 0.9813 in the late New York session. The fragile pullback is expected to demolish sooner and the asset will resume its downside journey. A decisive slippage below the critical support of 0.9813 will drag the asset with full power towards the south.
Investors had already discounted the announcement of the third consecutive 75 basis points (bps) rate hike by the Federal Reserve (Fed). However, the delivery of extreme ‘hawkish’ guidance on interest rates to respect the objective of bringing price stability has weakened the risk-perceived assets. What is killing the market mood is the escalation in interest rates target and jobless rates, and the unavailability of a time period in which the inflation chaos will be fixed.
Fed chair Jerome Powell is seeing interest rates at 4.6% by the end of 2023. The guidance has shifted much higher from 3.8%. Also, the Unemployment Rate is seen higher at 4.1%. Big tasks come with big sacrifices and the economic growth will face severe pain from the pace of hiking interest rates. No doubt, Fed’s Powell and his colleagues are following the pattern adapted by Fed’s Paul Volcker four decades ago.
On the Eurozone front, the German government is exploring its all measures to make sure that the administration must have sufficient energy inventories to cater to the elevated demand during the winter season. The government has promised to bail out the giant German gas importer Uniper but taking a 30% stake in the board. The company delivered extreme losses after Russia cut off gas supplies to Germany deliberately.
Also, the European Central Bank (ECB) is providing hawkish guidance on interest rates so that the higher inflation rate should not settle in the economic behavior.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.984
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0131
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.31
|Today daily open
|0.9971
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9992
|Daily SMA50
|1.0096
|Daily SMA100
|1.0307
|Daily SMA200
|1.0718
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0051
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9955
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0198
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9945
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0369
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9901
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9992
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0014
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9934
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9897
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9839
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.003
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0088
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0125
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD resumes decline as Wall Street plunges
EUR/USD staged a rebound and climbed toward 0.9900 after having touched its weakest level in two decades near 0.9800, but met sellers around the level and trades around 0.9850. A cautiously optimistic Powell was not enough to spur confidence among stocks traders.
GBP/USD rises above 1.1300 as dollar rally loses steam
GBP/USD gained traction and retraced a large portion of its daily decline during FOMC Chairman Powell's presser. With the US Dollar Index retreating below 111.00 amid improving market mood, the pair manages to hold above 1.1300.
Gold rises toward $1,690 in dramatic turnaround
Gold gathered bullish momentum and advanced to the $1,690 area. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield, which climbed above 3.6% immediately following Fed's rate hike, was last seen losing nearly 2% on the day near 3.5%, boosting XAU/USD.
Bitcoin falls below $19,000, Ethereum tests $1,300 as Fed hikes interest rates to 15-year high
Following weeks of anticipation, the Fed raised the key interest rates by 75 basis points. The impact of this hike was no different than what was expected out of the markets, as the US stock markets dipped into the red after the decision. The crypto market, however, did not react as terribly.
BOJ Preview: One day, it will surprise us all, but not today Premium
It will be now the turn of the Bank of Japan to decide on its monetary policy. Against the tide, the BOJ is widely anticipated to maintain the status quo, leaving rates at record lows and the yield curve control policy on hold. The central bank will continue unlimited bond purchases to keep the yield on the 10-year government bond around 0%.