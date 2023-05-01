EUR/USD eyes more weakness below 1.0960 as focus shifts to Fed/ECB policy

- EUR/USD is expected to show further weakness if fails to keep the auction above 1.0960.
- S&P500 surrendered gains on settlement, portraying caution among market participants ahead of the Fed’s policy.
- US Manufacturing PMI continued to remain below the 50.0 threshold consecutively for the sixth time.
The EUR/USD pair is hovering near the eight-day-old support of 1.0960 in the early Asian session. The major currency pair is expected to display a sheer sell-off after breaking below the same. The downside bias for the shared currency pair looks solid as the US Dollar Index (DXY) is preparing for a fresh rally above 102.20 amid the monetary policy by the Federal Reserve (Fed), which will be announced on Wednesday.
S&P500 surrendered gains in the late New York session and ended Monday with some losses, portraying caution among market participants ahead of the Fed’s interest rate policy. Investors failed to capitalize on this despite easing United States banking jitters as JP Morgan buyout First Republic Bank from US regulators.
The USD Index has recaptured two-week-old resistance of 102.20 and is expected to remain in the driving seat as Fed policymakers are preparing for one more 25 basis points (bps) interest rate hike.
Meanwhile, the US ISM Manufacturing PMI (April) remained upbeat on Monday. The Manufacturing PMI continued to remain below the 50.0 threshold consecutively for the sixth month but rebounded from the annual lowest figure to 47.1. Also, New Orders Index improved to 45.7 from the consensus of 45.5.
On the Eurozone front, weak economic growth amid higher inflation is becoming a major problem for European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers. The shared continent has recorded a growth rate of 0.1% in the first quarter lower than the consensus of 0.2%.
This week, ECB President Christine Lagarde is set to raise interest rates further, however, uncertainty is building for the pace of rate hike to be opted by the central bank.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0974
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0045
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.41
|Today daily open
|1.1019
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0965
|Daily SMA50
|1.0799
|Daily SMA100
|1.0762
|Daily SMA200
|1.0414
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1045
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0962
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1095
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0962
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1095
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0788
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0994
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1014
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0973
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0926
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.089
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1055
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1092
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1138
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
