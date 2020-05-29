EUR/USD eyes first monthly gain of 2020

- EUR/USD is on track to post the first monthly gain of 2020.
- Technical breakout and EU fiscal hopes could push EUR/USD above 1.11 on Friday.
- Some observers, however, hold reservations about the EU's fiscal plan.
- On the data front, the focus will be on German Retail Sales and Eurozone CPI.
EUR/USD appears on track to end May on a positive note. This will be the first monthly gain since December when the exchange rate had appreciated by 1.88%.
At press time, the pair is trading near 1.1090, representing a 1.25% gain on a month-to-date basis and a 1.75% rise on a week-to-date basis.
On the hunt for a move above 1.11
EUR/USD closed well above 1.109 yesterday, marking a range breakout on the daily chart. The bid tone around the shared currency strengthened, possibly due to the European Union's (EU) bigger-than-expected fiscal stimulus proposal of 750 billion euros.
The range breakout has opened the doors for a convincing move above 1.11 and a test of resistance at 1.1145/66 – the late March high and 61.8% retracement of the March collapse. So, the probability of EUR/USD closing May with stronger gains cannot be ruled out.
Traders, however, should keep an eye on the German Retail Sales (Apr), scheduled for release at 06:00 GMT, and the preliminary reading for Eurozone's Consumer Price Index for April, due at 09:00 GMT.
The pair will likely face selling pressure if the inflation figure prints below estimates, reinforcing expectations for additional European Central Bank (ECB) stimulus. The central bank is set to conduct rate review and publish fresh economic forecasts next week.
Also, some observers are of the opinion that the EU's fiscal stimulus proposal is not a game-changer. "While it is a step in the right direction, which could allow peripherals to inject more stimulus into their economies from 2021, it is not a game-changer as debt level alleviation will be marginal. And uncertainty about political ratification remains significant," Nicola Mai, a member of PIMCO's European portfolio committee, told the Reuters Global Markets Forum.
Stronger gains in EUR/USD may also remain elusive if President Trump, on Friday, announces sanctions on China in retaliation to Beijing's decision to curb Hong Kong's autonomy.
Technical levels
-
- R3 1.1218
- R2 1.1156
- R1 1.1117
- PP 1.1054
-
- S1 1.1015
- S2 1.0953
- S3 1.0913
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eyes first monthly gain of 2020
EUR/USD is on track to post the first monthly gain of 2020. Technical breakout and EU fiscal hopes could push EUR/USD above 1.11 on Friday. On the data front, the focus will be on Eurozone CPI.
GBP/USD: Mildly bid above 1.2300 as UK enters Sino-American rivalry
GBP/USD probes intraday high after bouncing off lows near 1.2300. UK increases changes for China’s Huawei, offers citizenship to Hong Kong residents. EU’s Trade Chief says UK may have given up on Brexit deal. US President Trump’s presser will be key.
Cardano explodes over 1% in minutes, is $0.07 achievable on Friday?
Cardano is among the most active cryptocurrencies in the market this week. ADA/USD is exchanging hands at $0.0666 amid a battle to beat Thursday highs at $0.0680. On the other hand, the price has not been left behind especially after spiking by over 1% in a matter of minutes.
Gold pokes $1,721/23 resistance area
Gold prices extend the latest recovery from $1,711 as DXY refreshes two-month low. A confluence of 10-day EMA, nine-day-old falling trend line probes immediate upside. An ascending trend line from April 21 favors the bulls.
WTI eyes record monthly surge
While West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude's front-month contract has backed off from the 2.5-month highs reached earlier this week due to deteriorating US-China tensions, it is still on track to post its biggest monthly gain on record.