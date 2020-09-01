  • EUR/USD hit a high of 1.1997 during the Asian trading hours. 
  • Investors continue to sell dollars on the back of the dovish Fed. 
  • The pair looks set to break above 1.20.

EUR/USD looks set to beat the psychological hurdle of 1.20 for the first time since May 2018 amid relentless sell-off in the US dollar. 

At press time, the pair is trading near 1.1990, representing a 0.45% gain on the day, having almost tested the psychological hurdle of 1.20 during the Asian trading hours. 

Dollar remains on the offer

The Federal Reserve now has more room to keep rates low for long periods, having recently adopted average inflation targeting. Under the new strategy, the US central bank would tolerate above-2% (target) inflation before raising rates. 

Additional bearish pressures for the US dollar could be stemming from the upbeat China manufacturing PMIs released this week and heightened prospects for faster recovery in the world's second-largest economy. 

The euro side of the story has also strengthened in the past 24 hours, with Germany avoiding a sub-zero inflation print in August despite the negative base effect from low energy prices and VAT cut. 

The odds, therefore, appear stacked in favor of a convincing move above 1.20. The dollar may draw bids if the Sino-US tension flareup due to Washington's plan to establish a new bilateral economic dialogue with Taiwan. Beijing may object to that move as it considers Taiwan as its territory. 

On the data front, the focus will be on the German labor market data and speech by the European Central Bank's De Guindos. 

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.199
Today Daily Change 0.0053
Today Daily Change % 0.44
Today daily open 1.1937
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1833
Daily SMA50 1.1596
Daily SMA100 1.1302
Daily SMA200 1.1169
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1966
Previous Daily Low 1.1884
Previous Weekly High 1.192
Previous Weekly Low 1.1762
Previous Monthly High 1.1966
Previous Monthly Low 1.1696
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1935
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1915
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1892
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1847
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.181
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1974
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2011
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2056

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

