EUR/USD eyes bigger gains on less pessimistic ECB

- EUR/USD gains 0.21%, extending Thursday's 0.4% rise.
- The ECB boosted stimulus as expected, but sounded less dovish than expected.
- The dollar remains on the offer on expectations for global recovery and US fiscal stimulus.
The European Central Bank's (ECB) less pessimistic tone during Thursday's monetary policy decision has set the stage for a continued rally in EUR/USD, according to some analyst.
While the ECB boosted its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Program (PEPP) by $500 billion and extended its duration to March 2022 from the middle of 2021 along with a downward revision of the 2021 growth and inflation forecasts, President Christine Lagarde said that the bank might not need to use the entire PEPP envelope.
According to BK Asset Management's Kathy Lien, the ECB's latest measures and comments suggest that the central bank plans to keep monetary policy easy for a very long time, but on balance, is less pessimistic.
That, coupled with better data, declining virus cases and broad-based US dollar weakness, could power stronger gains in EUR/USD, Lien noted in her daily market analysis.
EUR/USD jumped over 0.4% to 1.2134 on Thursday and could go a lot higher, exacerbating deflation risk, according to Robin Brooks, Chief Economist at the Institute of International Finance (IIF). Brooks says the central bank should have focused on the mounting deflation risk rather than commenting on the exchange rate.
"It's not a good idea for the ECB to talk about the Euro because it invites markets to call the ECB's bluff, which they are now doing aggressively. EUR/USD is higher than before President Lagarde said they're watching Euro "carefully." Better to focus on dangerously low inflation," Brooks tweeted.
The pair is currently trading at 1.2160, representing a 0.21% gain on the day. The dollar side of the story remains bearish, with markets betting on a swift global economic recovery on potential coronavirus vaccines and pricing additional US fiscal stimulus alongside an ultra-accommodative monetary policy. A possible pullback in equities could stall the pair's ascent and yield a temporary decline.
Data-wise, the focus today is on the German Consumer Price Index for November, the US Producer Price Index for November, and the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for December.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2160
|Today Daily Change
|0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21
|Today daily open
|1.2143
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1974
|Daily SMA50
|1.1851
|Daily SMA100
|1.1826
|Daily SMA200
|1.1453
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2159
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2074
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2178
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1924
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2003
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1603
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2127
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2107
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2092
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.204
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2007
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2176
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.221
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2261
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
