EUR/USD eyes a break above 1.0880 as USD Index to deepen correction further, Eurozone GDP eyed

- EUR/USD is looking for a break above 1.0880 amid a cheerful market mood.
- The US Treasury expects that it would be able to pay bills only through June 1 without a debt limit increase.
- Eurozone GDP is seen unchanged on a quarterly and an annual basis at 0.1% and 1.3% respectively.
The EUR/USD pair is showing a back-and-forth action below the immediate resistance of 1.0880 in the Asian session. The major currency pair is expected to surpass the immediate resistance as the US Dollar Index (DXY) is still in a corrective mode.
S&P500 futures added decent gains on Monday as the Federal Reserve (Fed) is perceived to pause the interest-rate hiking spell. Easing fears of recession due to no further restriction on the interest rate policy will induce optimism among investors and general producers.
The USD Index is expected to extend its correction further below 102.40 amid dovish commentary from Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic. Fed policymaker told Bloomberg on Monday that, if he were voting now, he would vote to hold rates in June. However, he warned that he has to keep a possible rate hike on the table.
On Tuesday, investors will keenly focus on US debt-ceiling negotiations. Reuters reported that “The US Treasury Department reiterated on Monday it expects that it would be able to pay the US government's bills only through June 1 without a debt limit increase, increasing pressure on congressional Republicans and the White House to reach a deal in coming days.”
Meanwhile, Eurozone investors will keep focusing on preliminary Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data for the first quarter of CY2023. The pace in GDP growth is seen unchanged on a quarterly and an annual basis at 0.1% and 1.3% respectively.
The street is confused about the number of interest rate hikes from the European Central Bank (ECB). MNI reported on Monday that the ECB was most likely to raise key rates once or twice more in this tightening cycle.
According to MNI, the majority of the ECB Governing Council still sees it unlikely for the policy rate to reach 4%.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0877
|Today Daily Change
|0.0028
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26
|Today daily open
|1.0849
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0985
|Daily SMA50
|1.0871
|Daily SMA100
|1.0799
|Daily SMA200
|1.0453
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0936
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0848
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1054
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0848
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1095
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0788
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0881
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0902
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0819
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.079
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0732
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0907
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0965
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0994
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds toward 1.0850 as US Dollar loses momentum amid risk appetite Premium
The US Dollar lost momentum amid a rally in equity prices, helping the EUR/USD trim losses. The pair rose from weekly lows near 1.0800 toward the 1.0850; after finding support above the 100-day SMA. Still, the Euro is headed to the lowest daily close since late March.
GBP/USD off weekly lows, but unable to hold above 1.2500
GBP/USD managed to erase its daily losses and rose to 1.2510 before pulling back below 1.2500. Earlier, the pair had hit a multi-week low near 1.2420. The improving risk sentiment weighed on the US Dollar, which turned negative during the American session.
Gold: Bears maintain the pressure, $1,969.20 next in line Premium
Spot Gold extended its weekly decline to $1,974.99 a troy ounce, its lowest for May, bouncing just modestly after Wall Street’s opening and trading around $1,980.
Ordinals and BRC-20 tokens might end up driving Bitcoin price to $20,000
Bitcoin Ordinals, which enabled the possibility of creating NFTs on the world’s biggest cryptocurrency network, is starting to weigh on the network.
Target (TGT) Stock Earnings News: Profits beat the Street, but revenue remains flat
Target reported an impressive first quarter earnings beat early Wednesday, but shares barely budged as revenue grew just 0.6% from a year earlier.