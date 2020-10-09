EUR/USD eyes 50-day SMA as Yuan hits 18-month high against the greenback

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/USD looks north as the dollar takes a beating against most currencies. 
  • Yuan's rally and risk-on action look to be weighing over the greenback. 
  • A continued rise in the US bond yields could stall the dollar sell-off. 

The currency pair is currently trading near 1.1777, representing a 0.17% gain on the day. 

The offshore Chinese yuan's (CNH) rise to a fresh 18-month high of 6.7022 looks to be powering the latest round of selling in the greenback. 

Apart from that, continued expectations for additional US fiscal stimulus and the resulting risk-on action in the global equities could be weighing over the safe-haven US dollar. 

EUR/USD looks set to challenge the 50-day simple moving average hurdle at 1.1799 during the day ahead unless there is a sudden risk-off event, in which case, the dollar will likely pick up a bid. 

That said, traders should keep an eye on the 10-year US treasury yield, which clocked a four-month high of 0.797% earlier this week. 

So far, the exchange rate has ignored the developments in the bond markets. However, if the 10-year US yield continues to rise, the focus will likely shift to the widening US-German yield differential. In that case, the shared currency will likely have a tough time scaling the 50-day SMA hurdle. 

According to Robin Brooks, Chief Economist at the Institute of International Finance (IIF), and former managing director of foreign exchange strategy at Goldman Sachs, the US yields are rising due to the massive US fiscal deficit and could draw buying pressure for the US dollar. 

The Eurozone data calendar is light on Friday. Hence, the pair is at the mercy of the broader market sentiment and the action in the US yields. 

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1777
Today Daily Change 0.0018
Today Daily Change % 0.15
Today daily open 1.1759
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1757
Daily SMA50 1.18
Daily SMA100 1.1558
Daily SMA200 1.1263
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1782
Previous Daily Low 1.1733
Previous Weekly High 1.177
Previous Weekly Low 1.1615
Previous Monthly High 1.2011
Previous Monthly Low 1.1612
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1752
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1763
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1734
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1709
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1685
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1783
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1807
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1832

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

