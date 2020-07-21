EUR/USD eyes 1.1500 as the US dollar tumbles across the board

- EUR/USD seems ready to test 1.1500 and about to hit highest since January 2019.
- US dollar extends slide as US stocks hold firm in positive territory.
The EUR/USD pair broke to the upside and climbed to 1.1495, hitting the highest level since Mach. It is about to test the 1.1500 area, and a break above would see the euro trade at highest since January 2019.
The move higher was triggered by a weaker US dollar across the board. The DXY is falling 0.50%, trading at 95.37, the lowest since March, about to post the third decline in a row. In Wall Street, the Dow Jones is up 1.25%, and the Nasdaq is losing 0.25%.
The euro rose modesty versus the Swiss franc and the pound during the last hours, finally receiving some support after the European Union agreement. Leaders of the 27 nations agreed on a €750 billion recovery fund to help those economies most affected by the coronavirus (€390 billion in grants and €360 billion in loans).
Levels to watch
On the upside, the immediate resistance in the EUR/USD pair is seen at 1.1500, followed by 1.1515 (February 2019 high) and 1.1550. On the flip side 1.1470 (July 20 high) is the nearest support and then emerges 1.1450 (20-hour moving average) and 1.1420 (ddaily low).
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1491
|Today Daily Change
|0.0043
|Today Daily Change %
|0.38
|Today daily open
|1.1448
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1306
|Daily SMA50
|1.1187
|Daily SMA100
|1.1068
|Daily SMA200
|1.1063
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1468
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1402
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1452
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.13
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1422
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1097
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1443
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1427
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1411
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1374
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1345
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1476
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1504
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1541
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidating its gains amid fiscal stimulus speculation
EUR/USD has been consolidating its gains above 1.15 after hitting an 18-month high of 1.1547, underpinned by the EU recovery fund accord. Uncertainty about US fiscal stimulus and US coronavirus figures are weighing on the pair.
Gold eases from multi-year tops, still well bid above $1850
Gold continued scaling higher for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday. The move-up was fueled by concerns over the continuous rise in COVID-19 cases. A subdued USD demand remained supportive of the bid tone around the metal.
GBP/USD trading off the highs amid concerns about UK relations with China, EU
GBP/USD is trading around 1.27, off the highs. Closer US-UK coordination against China and reports that Britain could abandon Brexit talks are weighing on sterling. Advances toward a coronavirus vaccine had boosted the pound earlier in the week.
Forex Today: Dollar licking its wounds, gold shines, US coronavirus cases eyed after Trump's U-turn
The US dollar is licking its wounds, precious metals are holding their massive gains while stocks are stable. Markets have been encouraged by the EU recovery accord, vaccine hopes, and progress on the US fiscal stimulus. Updated COVID-19 statistics and US politics are of interest.
WTI: Eyes recovery of post-API losses above $41.00
WTI bounces of $41.45 after bulls step back from $42.52, the fresh high since March 06. US API Weekly Crude Oil Stock surged beyond -8.322M prior to 7.544M. Last Wednesday’s top offer immediate support, buyers can aim for six-week-old resistance line.