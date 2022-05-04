- EUR/USD soars above 1.0620 as investors underpinned risk-sensitive currencies on Fed’s policy release.
- The Fed vapors the odds of 75 bps in the remaining five monetary policies.
- Euro bulls ignored the underperformance of the Retail Sales.
The EUR/USD pair has witnessed a juggernaut upside move after the Federal Reserve (Fed) feature a rate hike by 50 basis points in the New York session. The shared currency bulls have established the asset above 1.0600 and are driving it higher towards the next barricade at 1.0650.
Well, an interest rate decision of a 50 bps rate hike was highly expected by the market participants therefore, investors have already discounted the announcement however, what made the Fx domain underpin the risk-sensitive currencies is the guidance. Fed chair Jerome Powell announced that a rate hike by 75 bps is not into consideration but investors should brace for more 50 bps interest rate hikes.
The Fed will remain data-dependent now and need evidence of declining price pressures for a moderate stance. The central bank will aim for progress in price stability, which will require a tight monetary policy for a prolonged period. The better fact is, that the US economy can handle the restrictive monetary policy.
Meanwhile, euro bulls ignored the underperformance of Euro Retail Sales, released on Wednesday. The Retail Sales landed at 0.8% lower than the market consensus of 1.4% and the prior print of 5.2%.
Going forward, investors will focus on the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), which will release on Friday. The US NFP is expected to land at 394k against the previous figure of 431k.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0624
|Today Daily Change
|0.0104
|Today Daily Change %
|0.99
|Today daily open
|1.052
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0745
|Daily SMA50
|1.0924
|Daily SMA100
|1.1128
|Daily SMA200
|1.1368
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0578
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0492
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0816
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0471
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1076
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0471
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0545
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0525
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0482
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0444
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0397
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0568
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0616
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0653
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
