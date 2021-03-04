EUR/USD eyeing support at the February 1.1950 lows

NEWS | | By Joel Frank
  • EUR/USD slipped about 100 pips on Thursday following remarks from Fed Chair Powell.
  • Technicians point to the February low at 1.1950 as the next key area of support.

Thursday was not a good day for EUR/USD, with the cross coming under pressure amid a broad pick up in the US dollar’s fortunes in wake of comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Prior to Powell’s remarks which started at 17:05GMT, the pair was trading just to the south of the 1.2050 mark. At the time of the Thursday FX close, EUR/USD was trading in the 1.1960s, a near 90 pip drop. On the day, the pair closed with losses of around 100 pips or about 0.8%.

Technicians now have their eyes on the February low at 1.1950. A break below this level could open the door to an extended move towards the 1.1900 level, though there is some support around 1.1920 that the pair will need to contend with. Longer-term bears might be targeting a move as low at the pair’s 200-day moving average, which sits just above the 1.1800 level.

Fed Chair Powell Recap

As mentioned, the driver of FX markets on Thursday was Fed Chair Powell’s remarks at an online WSJ event which started at 17:05GMT and lasted for around half an hour. In terms of his commentary on the outlook for the US economy and the outlook for interest rates and the Fed’s asset purchases programme, Powell stuck to the usual dovish script. To summarise Powell’s remarks, on the economy; though the outlook has brightened, the US economy remains a long way from the Fed’s goals (lots of talk about how the true jobless rate remains close to 10M) and though inflation is expected to pick up as the economy reopens and due to base effects over the coming months, Powell does not think this will constitute anything more than a transitory rise in inflation given that 1) in recent years deflationary pressures have been stronger than inflationary pressures and 2) inflation expectations remain well-anchored around 2%.

On policy; given the fact that it will take the Fed a long time to reach its goals, Powell still expects rates to remain close to zero for a long-time and the Fed will only start hiking rates once it has met its dual mandate for full employment and inflation averaging moderately above 2% for a time. On QE, Powell reiterated that the Fed will not taper asset purchases until “substantial” progress has been made towards the dual mandate.

The reason why markets have reacted the way they did (i.e. bond yields spiking, the USD picking up and stocks dropping) is because, when pressed multiple time on how the Fed might respond/deal with “disorderly” bond market conditions, Powell refused to get drawn into talking about any specific Fed policies. While he did note that last week’s bond market move caught his eye, he made no mention of yields curve control, weighted average maturity extension or operation “twist” and refused to talk about how the Fed might manage market functioning if the supplementary leverage ratio requirement relief that banks have been enjoying (which means banks don’t have to hold reserves on their treasury holdings) is not extended beyond March.

Given that these are topics that other Fed members have spoken on in recent days, markets seem to have expected that Powell would also speak on these matters. Not the case. Though Powell is likely holding intense discussions on these issues with his colleagues, any final decisions on these matters (i.e. how the Fed might respond to disorderly bond markets) is yet to be made – the final decision on this is likely to be made in two weeks’ time at the upcoming FOMC meeting.

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1974
Today Daily Change -0.0088
Today Daily Change % -0.73
Today daily open 1.2062
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2097
Daily SMA50 1.2141
Daily SMA100 1.2034
Daily SMA200 1.1813
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2113
Previous Daily Low 1.2043
Previous Weekly High 1.2243
Previous Weekly Low 1.2065
Previous Monthly High 1.2243
Previous Monthly Low 1.1952
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.207
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2086
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2032
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2002
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1962
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2103
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2143
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2174

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news
 

Time is money!

 

Improve your trading results with FXStreet Premium!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD bounced from 0.7700 but remains under strong pressure

AUD/USD bounced from 0.7700 but remains under strong pressure

The American dollar is the overall winner after US Fed’s head, Jerome Powell, sent yields to fresh one-year highs. AUD/USD at risk of accelerating its slump.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD nears February low as Fed's Powell not concerned about yields

EUR/USD nears February low as Fed's Powell not concerned about yields

EUR/USD is under strong selling pressure and nearing February monthly low at 1.1951 as Powell's words send US Treasury yields to fresh one-year highs, which in turn, boost the greenback. Wall Street in sell-off mode.

EUR/USD News

XAU/USD bounces off nine-month low below $1,700 but remains vulnerable

XAU/USD bounces off nine-month low below $1,700 but remains vulnerable

Gold bears catch a breather near the lowest since June 2020. Treasury yields stay strong near one-year top as Fed’s Powell joined the league of ECB but couldn’t placate bond bears.

Gold News

Ripple prepares for a 70% upswing

Ripple prepares for a 70% upswing

Ripple price shows signs of an upswing as it bounces off a stable support barrier around the $0.38 level. The “buy signal” from the SuperTrend indicator coupled with the bullish momentum suggests that a 70% upswing is possible.

Read more

US Dollar Index: Next on the upside comes in 91.60

US Dollar Index: Next on the upside comes in 91.60

DXY adds to recent gains and once again surpass the 91.00 mark, opening the door to a probable visit to multi-week peaks in the 91.35/40 band (March 2).

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures