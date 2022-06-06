FX Strategists at UOB Group Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia suggested EUR/USD faces further gains once 1.0800 is cleared.
Key Quotes
24-hout view: “We highlighted last Friday that the ‘rapid rise in EUR could extend but the major resistance at 1.0800 is unlikely to come under threat’. Our expectations did not quite materialize as EUR rose to 1.0764 before easing off to close at 1.0718 (-0.25%). Momentum indicators are turning neutral and EUR appears to have moved into a consolidation phase. For today, EUR is likely to trade between 1.0690 and 1.0760.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “There is no change in our view from last Friday (03 Jun, spot at 1.0745). As highlighted, EUR has to break clearly above 1.0800 before further advance is likely. The chance for EUR to break 1.0800 is quite high and would increase further as long as EUR does not move below 1.0675 (‘strong support’ level) within these couple of days.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays defensive above 1.0700 with eyes on ECB, US Inflation
EUR/USD fades recovery momentum from intraday low as mixed sentiment joins cautious mood ahead of this week’s key data/events. Additionally, holidays in Germany, France, Switzerland and New Zealand also restrict the pair’s immediate moves.
GBP/USD steadies around 1.2500 as UK’s stimulus hopes battle political jitters
GBP/USD picks up bids to consolidate the first weekly losses in three around 1.2500, bouncing off the 21-DMA, during early Monday morning in Europe. However, a lack of major catalysts and political fears at home restrict the pair’s immediate moves.
Gold eyes $1,863 and $1,867 on road to recovery
Gold Price is on a recovery mode this Monday, kicking off a new week on the right footing, as bulls reverse Friday’s deep losses. The upbeat US labor market report lifted the bids for the dollar alongside the Treasury yielding, weighing heavily on the bright metal.
Is ApeCoin price gaining steam for a significant movement?
ApeCoin price has been consolidating between many barriers for roughly three weeks, hinting at an explosive move. Considering the bullish weekly open for Bitcoin, there is a chance for this volatility to support the bulls.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!