EUR/USD: Extra gains still likely above 1.1965 – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group noted EUR/USD faces a probable move to levels aove 1.2100 while above the 1.1965 level.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Yesterday, we noted that ‘upward momentum has waned considerably’ and we expected EUR to consolidate and ‘trade sideways between 1.2010 and 1.2065’. EUR subsequently dipped to 1.1997 before rebounding to close unchanged at 1.2033 (high has been 1.2043). The underlying tone has improved somewhat and this could lead to EUR edging higher to 1.2060. Barring a sudden surge in momentum, EUR is unlikely to move above the Tuesday’s high near 1.2080. Support is at 1.2020 followed by 1.2000.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “There is not much to add to our update from yesterday (21 Apr, spot at 1.2035). As highlighted, the positive phase in EUR that started 2 weeks ago is still intact. Overbought shorter-term conditions could lead to a couple of days of consolidation first but as long as EUR does not move below 1.1965 (no change in ‘strong support’ level), there is still scope for EUR to advance to 1.2115.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
