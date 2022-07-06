- The US dollar reached a 20-year high, around 107.264, weighing on the EUR/USD.
- Europe’s energy crisis takes center stage as prices soar, as countries like Germany and France scramble to ease the burden.
- The German Economy Minister Rober Harbeck said that current conditions could result in a recession.
The shared currency continued its collapse against the greenback, courtesy of recession fears in the Euro area, amidst an energy crisis that, if it aggravates, might cause a long-lasting economic contraction, as Russia threatens to halt natural gas flows to the bloc. At the time of writing, the EUR/USD s trading at fresh 20-year lows at 1.0175.
Negative mood and a strong US dollar, a headwind for the EUR/USD
A risk-off impulse favors safe-haven flows, meaning global equities are down and a stronger greenback. Recession fears appear to dissipate as traders brace for the release of the FOMC minutes. Softer US data revealed earlier showed that the US economy is slowing down, as illustrated by S&P Global and ISM Non-Manufacturing PMIs.
Alongside the previously mentioned factors weighing on the EUR/USD, China’s authorities reported that Shanghai recorded more than 100 positive cases, re-igniting fears of additional lockdowns. In the meantime, the European energy crisis aggravates as power prices skyrocket, courtesy of Russia’s tightening squeeze on energy supplies.
Germany Economy Minister Robert Habeck said that the current situation in Germany could result in a recession, according to Reuters. Meanwhile, the German government proposed an emergency law allowing the government to acquire shares of energy firms if they needed to be bailed out.
All the above-mentioned took their toll on the euro. EUR/USD Wednesday’s price action shows the major opening near the daily highs around 1.0264 and seesawed throughout the Asian session. When European traders arrived at their desks, the pair began nosediving and reached a fresh 20-year low at 1.0161.
In the week ahead, the EU economic docket will feature the German Industrial Production and ECB speaking led by ECB’s Philip Lane and Enria. Across the pond, the US calendar will unveil Initial Jobless Claims, ADP Employment Change, and Fed speakers, with Christopher Waller and St. Louis Fed President James Bullard crossing newswires.
EUR/USD Key Technical Levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0184
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0087
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.85
|Today daily open
|1.0271
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0501
|Daily SMA50
|1.0559
|Daily SMA100
|1.0782
|Daily SMA200
|1.1094
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0449
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0235
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0615
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0366
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0774
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0359
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0317
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0367
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0188
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0105
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9974
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0402
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0532
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0615
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds below 1.0200 post-FOMC Minutes
EUR/USD bottomed at a fresh two-decade low of 1.0160 on Tuesday, bouncing afterwards but holding below 1.0200. FOMC Meeting Minutes showed US policymakers are willing to become more restrictive if inflation persists. Growth forecast downwardly revised for this year and the next.
GBP/USD trades around 1.1930 amid pausing dollar’s demand
GBP/USD has bounced modestly from its intraday lows, maintaining the red. The dollar remains strong amid fears of a global recession, while the Pound suffers from a UK Government crisis after multiple cabinet members resigned.
Gold on its way to piercing $1,700?
XAUUSD is extremely oversold but still has room to fall before correcting. Market players await FOMC Meeting Minutes and clues about future rate hikes. Fears of a global recession undermined sentiment and boosted the greenback.
Why XRP traders should be careful around the current price levels
Ripple price steady as it goes with price action underpinned for now. XRP price sees investors awaiting events unfolding in the bond market on US yields.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!