- EUR/USD confirms the positive start of the week above parity.
- Germany preliminary inflation figures next on tap later in the euro docket.
- The US Consumer Confidence will be in the limelight across the pond.
The single currency adds to the auspicious start of the week and lifts EUR/USD further north the psychological parity level on turnaround Tuesday.
EUR/USD up on USD-selling, looks to data
EUR/USD is up for the second session in a row and continues to capitalize the renewed selling pressure hurting the greenback, which saw the US Dollar Index (DXY) print new 20-year peaks around 109.50 early on Monday, just to give away those gains afterwards.
The pair embarked on a corrective upside and reclaimed the area above the key parity level, as investors appear to have already digested the hawkish tilt from Powell’s message at the Jackson Hole Symposium on Friday.
The recovery in spot comes amidst a weak performance of the German 10y Bund yields, which retreats from Monday’s multi-week highs around 1.55%.
In the domestic calendar, the final EMU Consumer Confidence came at -24.9 and the Economic Sentiment at 97.6, both prints for the month of August. Later in the session, the advanced inflation figures in Germany will also take centre stage, whereas the Consumer Confidence tracked by the Conference Board will be the salient event in the US docket.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD continues to edge higher on the back of the renewed offered bias in the greenback.
So far, price action around the European currency is expected to closely follow dollar dynamics, geopolitical concerns, fragmentation worries and the Fed-ECB divergence. However, potential shifts to a more hawkish stance from ECB’s policy makers regarding the bank’s rate path could be a source of strength for the euro.
On the negatives for the single currency emerge the so far increasing speculation of a potential recession in the region, which looks propped up by dwindling sentiment gauges as well as an incipient slowdown in some fundamentals.
Key events in the euro area this week: EMU Final Consumer Confidence, Economic Sentiment, Germany Flash Inflation Rate (Tuesday) – France Flash Inflation Rate, Italy Flash Inflation Rate, EMU Flash Inflation Rate, Germany Unemployment Change, Unemployment Rate (Wednesday) – Germany Retail Sales, Final Manufacturing PMI, EMU Final Manufacturing PMI, EMU Unemployment Rate (Thursday) – Germany Balance of Trade (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Continuation of the ECB hiking cycle. Italian elections in late September. Fragmentation risks amidst the ECB’s normalization of its monetary conditions. Impact of the war in Ukraine and the persistent energy crunch on the region’s growth prospects and inflation outlook.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, spot is gaining 0.49% at 1.0043 and the next hurdle comes at 1.0090 (weekly high August 26) seconded by 1.0202 (high August 17) and finally 1.0231 (55-day SMA). On the other hand, the breach of 0.9899 (2022 low August 23) would target 0.9859 (December 2002 low) en route to 0.9685 (October 2022 low).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above parity as dollar rally loses steam
EUR/USD has managed to recover above parity after having dropped below that level on upbeat macroeconomic data releases from the US. With the US Dollar Index struggling to gather bullish momentum, however, the pair stays in positive territory during the American session.
GBP/USD struggles to rebound, trades near mid-1.1600s
GBP/USD continues to trade deep in negative territory near 1.1660 despite having erased a small portion of its daily losses. The risk-averse market environment and the better-than-expected data from the US allow the greenback to preserve its strength on Tuesday.
Gold: Poised to break the monthly low Premium
Spot gold is under pressure and nearing the August low set this week at $1,720.28 a troy ounce. The bright metal eased at the beginning of the day on the back of a better market mood, later extending the slide amid the resurgent dollar demand.
Ethereum Classic price eyes 30% crash as Merge-induced hype disappears
Ethereum Classic price shows a clear, persistent downtrend with distinctive lower highs and lower lows. The ongoing upward move will probably form a lower high and trigger another sell-off.
Best Buy gains 4.7% after posting better than expected earnings
Best Buy (BBY) stock is advancing on Tuesday after posting earnings that impressed a rather skeptical market. Shares are up 4.7% at $77.14 about an hour into the regular session.