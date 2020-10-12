EUR/USD extends sideways grind above 1.1800 ahead of Tuesday's key data

- EUR/USD is trading in a relatively tight range above 1.1800 on Monday.
- ECB is reportedly reluctant to adopt average inflation targeting.
- US Dollar Index looks to end flat a little above 93.00.
After gaining more than 100 pips last week, the EUR/USD pair started the new week in a quiet manner and struggled to make a decisive move in either direction as trading conditions remained thin due to the Columbus Day holiday in the US. As of writing, the pair was down 0.12% on the day at 1.1808.
There were no significant macroeconomic data releases from the euro area on Monday and Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank (ECB), refrained from delivering any comments on the policy outlook while speaking at an IMF event.
Meanwhile, citing sources with knowledge of the matter, Reuters reported on Monday that the ECB policymakers are reluctant to adopt average inflation target in its new strategy, which is expected to be revealed in December.
Rising US stocks keep DXY's upside capped
On the other hand, the USD gathered strength against its rivals during the first half of the day but failed to preserve its momentum as surging equity indexes in the US made it difficult for the greenback to continue to find demand. At the moment, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite indexes are up 2% and 4%, respectively, while the US Dollar Index is looking to close unchanged a little above 93.06.
On Tuesday, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) from the US and Germany will be looked upon for fresh impetus. Additionally, investors will keep a close eye on the ZEW Survey - Economic Sentiment data for the euro area and Germany.
Other data from the US will include the NFIB Business Optimism Index and the IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism Index.
Technical levels to watch for
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1809
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|1.1826
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1756
|Daily SMA50
|1.1801
|Daily SMA100
|1.1567
|Daily SMA200
|1.1266
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1831
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1754
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1831
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1706
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2011
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1612
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1802
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1784
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1777
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1727
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.17
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1854
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1881
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1931
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
