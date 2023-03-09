EUR/USD extends recovery above 1.0550, downside seems likely as US NFP hogs limelight

- EUR/USD has scaled above 1.0550 after a recovery move, however, the recovery move lacks fundamental strength.
- Federal Reserve has confirmed a higher terminal rate than previously anticipated.
- European Central Bank might continue its 50 bps rate hike spell despite contracting German Retail Sales.
- EUR/USD is expected to deliver a sheer downside amid the formation of an Inverted Flag pattern.
EUR/USD has stretched its recovery above the immediate resistance of 1.0550 in the early European session. The major currency pair attempted recovery from 1.0540 as the US Dollar Index (DXY) surrendered the critical support of 105.20. For building an upside bias, the shared currency pair has to fulfill plenty of filters.
The USD Index has shifted into a volatility contraction phase after Federal Reserve (Fed) chair Jerome Powell’s hawkish remarks-led perpendicular upside. The mighty USD Index is expected to remain sideways further till the release of the United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data. S&P500 futures have trimmed minor losses, however, the downside bias is still favored as US recession fears are escalating on expectations that Federal Reserve Powell will announce a bigger rate hike in March to press down the recovery move from the Consumer Price Index (CPI).
A consideration of a higher terminal rate than previously anticipated from Federal Reserve Powell has already pushed two-year US Treasury yields to the highest level recorded in 2007. According to DoubleLine Capital LP Chief Investment Officer Jeffrey Gundlach, the bond market is doubling down on the prospect of a US recession after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned of a return to large interest rate hikes, prompting the yield on two-year notes to rise to as much as 5.08%. The analyst believes that the Two-year US Treasury yields have not peaked yet, Bloomberg reported.
A further increase in two-year US Treasury yields could dampen interest in growth and technology stocks as investors would be required to discount them with higher rates, which will trim their future cash flows.
US Nonfarm Payrolls hogs limelight
There is no denying the fact that Federal Reserve Powell has already warned the street that the central bank is prepared to raise rates further to bring down persistent inflation. However, the release of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data on Friday will provide more cues.
According to the estimates, the official US Employment data is expected to show a decline in the number of payrolls added in February to 203K from the former release of 514k. A figure of 203K is not so bad but looks worthless in front of January’s 514K figure. Investors should be aware that a figure of 514K was an exceptional one in the past seven months.
Apart from that, the Unemployment Rate is expected to remain steady at multi-decade low figures. Also, the Average Hourly Earnings are expected to increase to 4.8% on an annual basis as the shortage of labor would be offset by higher pay-off. Higher funds in the pocket of households might bring more resilience to consumer spending.
Weak German Retail Sales look insufficient to press down hawkish ECB bets
The spree of contracting German Retail Sales continued on Wednesday as households are facing higher price pressures. Individuals are struggling to offset the impact of inflation-adjusted prices of goods and services as the increment in the labor cost index is lower than the pace of the rising Consumer Price Index (CPI). Annual German Retail Sales (Jan) contracted consecutively for the ninth time. The economic data contracted by 6.9% while the street was expecting a contraction of 6.1%. Also, monthly Retail Sales data contracted by 0.3% against an expansion of 2.0% as expected.
Despite contracting German Retail Sales, the European Central Bank (ECB) could not consider a slowdown in the policy-tightening pace as the current inflation is four times the desired level. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde is expected to continue the 50 basis points (bps) rate hike cycle in March to tame the stubborn inflation.
EUR/USD technical outlook
EUR/USD is forming an Inverted Flag chart pattern near the horizontal support plotted from February 27 low at 1.0533 on a four-hour scale. The chart pattern indicates a long consolidation that is followed by a breakdown. Usually, the consolidation phase of the chart pattern serves as an inventory adjustment in which those participants initiate shorts, which prefer to enter an auction after the establishment of a bearish bias.
The Euro might continue facing selling pressure near the 20-period Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which is around 1.0583.
An oscillation in the 20.00-40.00 range by the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) indicates that the bearish momentum is currently active. The momentum indicator is not shown any sign of divergence and a situation of oversold.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0552
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|1.0548
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0644
|Daily SMA50
|1.0725
|Daily SMA100
|1.0519
|Daily SMA200
|1.0327
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0574
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0524
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0692
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0533
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1033
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0533
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0543
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0555
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0523
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0499
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0474
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0573
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0598
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0622
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
