EUR/USD extends rally toward 1.1350, hits 2-month highs as US Dollar tumbles

- US Dollar keeps falling across the board as Wall Street soars.
- US yields hit fresh lows as odds of a Fed rate cut rise.
The EUR/USD pair rose further above 1.1300 and reached at 1.1346, the highest intraday level since March 22. As of writing, it trades at 1.1335/40, up 60 pips for the day and more than 150 pips on top of the level it had a week ago.
The move higher was boosted by a decline of the greenback across the board. The DXY dropped below 96.50, to the lowest since mid-March, it is falling 0.55%. Monetary policy expectations weigh on the US dollar, particularly after the NFP report. “Job growth has slowed, with firms adding only 75K jobs in May and previous months' gains revised lower. While the labor market remains tight, the slowdown adds evidence to a weaker outlook for growth”, wrote analysts at Wells Fargo.
The weak data pushed equity prices to the upside in Wall Street as market participants start to price in rate cuts from the Fed. The DOW JONES is up 1.20%, and the NASDAQ gains 1.72%. In the bond market, Treasuries are back on the rise. The 10-year yield fell to 2.059%, the lowest since September 2017.
Levels to watch
The pair holds near the highs, with the bullish momentum strong. Above 1.1350 the next resistance might be seen at 1.1365 followed by 1.1400. On the flip side, now 1.1310 emerges as the immediate support and then 1.1280 and 1.1250 (June 7 low).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Editors' pick
EUR/USD extends rally, hits fresh two-month highs
The shared currency keeps benefiting from its counterpart weakness after the NFP report missed forecasts in all of its lines. EUR/USD reaches 1.1340 as speculative interest keeps pricing in an upcoming rate cut in the US.
GBP/USD extends weekly gains beyond 1.2750
The GBP/USD pair trades above 1.2750 as the greenback can't recover from a dismal NFP report which fueled odds for a rate cut. UK PM has officially resigned as party leader, political turmoil ahead.
USD/JPY plummets below 108 after disappointing NFP figures
NFP comes in at 75K in May to miss the market expectation of 185K. US Dollar Index falls off a cliff following the dismal jobs data. 10-year US T-bond yield drops on heightened odds of Fed rate cuts.
Cryptos seem set for a bullish weekend rally as Facebook´s Globalcoin-Libra is growing
Cryptocurrencies have been gradually recovering as news about Facebook's globalcoin have dominated. Technical levels show how cryptos are well-supported and may eye a higher target. Here are the levels to watch according to the Confluence Detector.
Gold eases from 3-1/2 month tops, still well bid near $1340 level
Gold picked up the pace during the early North-American session and jumped to fresh 3-1/2 month tops, around the $1345 region in the last hour, albeit retreated a bit thereafter.