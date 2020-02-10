EUR/USD extends losses, comes within touching distance of 1.0900

NEWS | | By Eren Sengezer
  • Investor Confidence continues to deteriorate in euro area.
  • Political instability in Germany weighs on shared currency.
  • US Dollar Index carries rally into sixth straight day.

After closing the previous week below the critical 1.1000 handle, the EUR/USD pair struggled to shake off the bearish pressure at the start of the week and extended its slide to a fresh multi-month low of 1.0909. As of writing, the pair was trading at 1.0912, erasing 0.28% on a daily basis. 

EUR stays under pressure on Monday

On Monday, the leader of the German conservative party CDU, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (AKK), announced her resignation and said she will not be running to replace Chancellor Angela Merkel at the next federal election in autumn of 2021. According to Deutsche Bank analysts, "different party-internal approaches towards the far-right AfD and the related political turbulences in the East-German state of Thuringia" caused  Kramp-Karrenbauer to step down.

In the meantime, the Sentix Investor Confidence in the euro area fell to 5.2 in February from 7.6 in January. Although this reading came in better than the market expectation of 4, it reminded markets of the deteriorating investor confidence.

On the other hand, the persistent USD strength put additional bearish pressure on the pair on Monday. After adding more than 1% last week, the US Dollar Index stretched higher during the American trading hours and touched its best level since October 10th at 98.88. 

On Tuesday, the European Commission will release its Economic Growth forecasts. More importantly, FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell will be delivering the Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to the Committee on Financial Services of the Congress.

Technical levels to watch for

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0912
Today Daily Change -0.0036
Today Daily Change % -0.33
Today daily open 1.0948
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.106
Daily SMA50 1.11
Daily SMA100 1.107
Daily SMA200 1.1123
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0985
Previous Daily Low 1.0942
Previous Weekly High 1.1089
Previous Weekly Low 1.0942
Previous Monthly High 1.1225
Previous Monthly Low 1.0992
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0958
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0969
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0932
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0915
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0889
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0975
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1001
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1018

 

 

