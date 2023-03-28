EUR/USD extends its upside to near 1.0850 ahead of German Inflation

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
Share:
  • EUR/USD has refreshed its four-day high near 1.0850 amid rising expectations for an unchanged Fed policy.
  • Upbeat US Consumer Confidence data failed to provide support to the USD Index.
  • The annual German HICP will soften firmly to 7.5% from the former release of 9.3%.

The EUR/USD pair has stretched its north-side journey to near the critical resistance of 1.0850 in the early Asian session. The absence of exhaustion signals indicates that the major currency pair is gathering strength to add more gains. Improved market sentiment after easing United States banking jitters and rising expectations for a steady monetary policy by the Federal Reserve (Fed) led to a solid rally in the shared currency pair.

S&P500 futures remained choppy on Tuesday amid the absence of potential triggers, portraying a quiet market mood. The US Dollar Index (DXY) corrected further to near 102.40 as the Fed would look to keep rates unchanged. Also, US inflation would remain under pressure due to tight credit conditions by US banks. The demand for US government bonds remained weak as the absence of bad news about US banking was considered good news by the market participants. This led to a further rise in 10-year US Treasury yields to 3.57%.

Upbeat US Consumer Confidence data failed to provide support to the USD Index. The sentiment data improved to 104.2 from the former release of 103.4. The economic data rose after a three-month losing trend despite potential fears of a banking fiasco and higher rates by the Fed, which are denting households’ sentiment as they are struggling to offset the impact of inflated prices of goods and services.

On the Eurozone front, the release of the German Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) data will be of significant importance. As per the projections, the annual German HICP will soften firmly to 7.5% from the former release of 9.3%. An expected decline in German inflation would relieve some pressure from the European Central Bank (ECB).

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0843
Today Daily Change 0.0045
Today Daily Change % 0.42
Today daily open 1.0798
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0676
Daily SMA50 1.0728
Daily SMA100 1.0623
Daily SMA200 1.0335
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.08
Previous Daily Low 1.0745
Previous Weekly High 1.093
Previous Weekly Low 1.0631
Previous Monthly High 1.1033
Previous Monthly Low 1.0533
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0779
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0766
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0762
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0726
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0706
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0817
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0836
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0872

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD bulls attack 0.6700 with eyes on Australia inflation data, banking news

AUD/USD bulls attack 0.6700 with eyes on Australia inflation data, banking news

AUD/USD pokes 0.6700 mark as bulls await the key Australia inflation data on early Wednesday, after a two-day uptrend. The market’s reassessments of the baking risk and the broad US Dollar weakness allowed the Aussie pair to ignore downbeat Australia Retail Sales.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD extends its upside to near 1.0850 ahead of German Inflation

EUR/USD extends its upside to near 1.0850 ahead of German Inflation

The EUR/USD pair has stretched its north-side journey to near the critical resistance of 1.0850 in the early Asian session. The absence of exhaustion signals indicates that the major currency pair is gathering strength to add more gains.

EUR/USD News

Gold: XAU/USD rises further above $1,970 Premium

Gold: XAU/USD rises further above $1,970

Spot gold trades near the recent high of $1,975 a troy ounce, as broad US Dollar weakness helped the metal recover further ground. Despite higher US yields, XAU/USD continues to move north.

Gold News

Ripple holders' profit taking hits a 19-month high as XRP price shoots up by 42%

Ripple holders' profit taking hits a 19-month high as XRP price shoots up by 42%

XRP price has performed beyond expectations and has marked a multi-month high, restoring confidence in its investors. These holders have also made the most of the situation and turned to sell, which could backfire on the price action soon.

Read more

Rates spark: No news is good news for rates

Rates spark: No news is good news for rates

No banking contagion news allows rates to jump back but we doubt more than one Fed hike can be priced by the curve. This means the 2Y hovering around a 4% yield. Euro rates have more upside on a hawkish European Central Bank but monetary tightening is working its way through the system.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures