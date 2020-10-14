EUR/USD extends gains to the 1.1770 area as US dollar retreats

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Euro rebounds from one-week lows versus the dollar to 1.1770.
  • EUR/USD finds support around the 20-day moving average.  

The EUR/USD pair reached a fresh daily high at 1.1770 during the American session amid a decline of the US dollar across the board. The greenback is pulling back favouring a move higher in the pair. The DXY drops 0.22% and trades under 93.30, trimming weekly gains. 

Data released on Wednesday in the US, showed the Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 0.4% in September, above the 0.2% of market consensus. The numbers have no impact on the market. On Thursday, the weekly jobless claims report is due.

Equity prices in Wall Street are mixed on Thursday, following earing report from top financial institutions. Traders await a resolution regarding fiscal stimulus. The question is when and how, if before or after the election. A resolution in the short-term could boost risk appetite, weakening the greenback. 

Levels to watch

Earlier today, EUR/USD bottomed at 1.1719, the lowest since October 5. The euro then rebounded rising back above the 20-day moving average that stands at 1.1740. At the moment, it trades at 1.1765, up 20 pips for the day. A daily close clearly below that line would suggest more weakness ahead. On the upside, the key resistance ahead is the 1.1800 followed by the October high at 1.1830.

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1758
Today Daily Change 0.0012
Today Daily Change % 0.10
Today daily open 1.1746
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1748
Daily SMA50 1.1801
Daily SMA100 1.1584
Daily SMA200 1.1272
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1816
Previous Daily Low 1.1731
Previous Weekly High 1.1831
Previous Weekly Low 1.1706
Previous Monthly High 1.2011
Previous Monthly Low 1.1612
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1763
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1784
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1712
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1679
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1627
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1797
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1849
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1883

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

