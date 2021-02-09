EUR/USD extends gains and approaches 1.2100

- EUR/USD resumes the upside following Monday’s pullback.
- German trade surplus expanded to €16.1 billion in December.
- US NFIB Index, JOLTs Job Openings, Fed’s Bullard next on tap.
The European currency regains the smile and pushes EUR/USD closer to the key 1.2100 mark on turnaround Tuesday.
EUR/USD up on USD-selling, risk appetite
EUR/USD quickly leaves behind Monday’s small downtick and resumes the recovery from last week’s yearly lows in the mid-1.1900s. The key 1.2100 mark has now become the next target of relevance.
The resumption of the upside momentum in EUR/USD comes amidst renewed weakness surrounding the buck, the corrective downside in US yields and the generalized bias towards the risk complex.
Earlier in the euro docket, the German trade surplus improved to €16.1 billion during December. On Monday, Chief Lagarde reiterated the ultra-accommodative stance from the ECB amidst the persistent lack of upside traction of the inflation in the region. Later on Tuesday, ECB’s P.Lane will participate in a virtual panel discussion at the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council conference.
Data across the pond will include the NFIB Index, the JOLTs Job Openings, the weekly API report and the speech by FOMC’s J.Bullard.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD seems to have met decent contention in the YTD lows around 1.1950 (February 5). The ongoing bounce off that area follows the constructive outlook for the pair in the longer run and is always supported by prospects of a strong recovery in the region (and abroad), which is in turn underpinned by extra fiscal stimulus by the Fed and the ECB along with hopes of an acceleration in the vaccine rollout. In addition, real interest rates continue to favour the euro area vs. the US, which is also another factor supporting the EUR along with the huge, long positioning in the speculative community.
Key events this week in Euroland: Lagarde speaks on Wednesday. German final January CPI (Wednesday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: EUR appreciation could trigger ECB verbal intervention, always on inflation issues. EU Recovery Fund. Italian politics. Huge long positions in the speculative community.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the index is gaining 0.41% at 1.2094 and a break above 1.2124 (55-day SMA) would target 1.2173 (23.6% Fibo of the November-January rally) en route to 1.2189 (weekly high Jan.22). On the other and, immediate support emerges at 1.1952 (2021 low Feb.5) seconded by 1.1887 (61.8% Fibo of the November-January rally) and finally 1.1699 (200-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin extends Tesla-backed rally beyond $48,000 to refresh record top
BTC/USD extends the rally to renew lifetime highs above $48,000, aiming to conquer $50,000. Bitcoin bulls are unstoppable after Tesla invested $1.5 billion in the no.1 coin. The company is said to consider accepting bitcoin as payment for its cars.
GBP/USD rises towards 1.3800 amid notable US dollar supply
GBP/USD advances towards 1.3800, sitting at the highest levels since April 2018 ahead of the London open. The cable rises as broad US dollar weakness supersedes uncertainty over Brexit and the UK covid vaccine news.
Gold closes in on $1850 amid US stimulus hopes
Gold (XAU/USD) extends a three-day winning streak on Tuesday, looking to regain the $1850 level. The road to recovery from two-month troughs picks up pace amid an imminent approval of the US $1.9 trillion stimulus package by Congress.
Churchill Capital Corp (CCIV) drops 6% as investors turn anxious about merger prospects
Churchill Capital Corp IV dropped nearly 6% to settle below the $33 mark on Monday, having found strong support just above $30. The shares of the blank-check company corrected lower after the recent rally to the all-time-highs of $36.
US Dollar Index extends the drop below 91.00
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main rivals, extends the weekly pullback further south of the 91.00 hurdle on turnaround Tuesday.