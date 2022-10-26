- The euro rallies further to reach five-week highs at 1.0085.
- Fed pivot expectations are hurting the USD.
- EUR/USD: Holding above 1.0000 the pair could reach 1.03 – Scotiabank.
The euro is performing a surprising recovery after having appreciated more than 3% on a four-day rally. The common currency has stretched higher on Wednesday’s US session, breaching the previous session top at 1.0050 to reach 1.0085.
Fed tightening slowdown is hammering the USD
The US dollar has been on the defensive over the last sessions weighed by market expectations of a certain softening on the Federal Reserve’s tightening path. A batch of downbeat US indicators has revived concerns that escalating interest rates are dampening growth.
A news report by the Wall Street Journal suggesting that Fed officials might be discussing how to communicate lower rate hikes in the months ahead has given further backing to that thesis. This new scenario is weighing on the USD, which has surged about 20% this year, buoyed by the Fed’s hawkish stance.
On the other end, the market awaits a second consecutive jumbo rate hike by the European Central Bank on Thursday. With inflation at record highs, the ECB a 0.75% rate hike is priced in, which has been fuelling demand for the common currency over the last few days.
EUR/USD: Holding parity suggest further gains toward 1.03 – Scotiabank
Currency analysts at Scotiabank see risks skewed to the upside if the pair consolidates above 1.000: “Gains yesterday through key trend resistance off the Feb EUR high are holding and what was resistance now becomes key support (0.9935) (…) Note that parity (0.9998) is the 23.6% retracement of the 2022 EUR decline; holding parity suggests more gains towards 1.03 (38.2% retracement at 1.0284).”
Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.008
|Today Daily Change
|0.0115
|Today Daily Change %
|1.15
|Today daily open
|0.9965
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9807
|Daily SMA50
|0.9895
|Daily SMA100
|1.0101
|Daily SMA200
|1.0524
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9977
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9848
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9876
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9705
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0198
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9536
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9928
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9897
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9883
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9801
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9754
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0012
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0059
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.014
