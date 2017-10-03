EUR/USD extends gains, 1.07 in the cross hairs

The euro continued its uninterrupted rise vs. the greenback in the last session of the week amid ECB speculations, and the EUR/USD touched its highest since Feb. 9 at 1.0686. At the moment the pair is up 1% at 1.0680.

A rate hike before QE ends?

European Central Bank policymakers considered the question of whether interest rates could rise before their bond-buying program comes to an end, according to people familiar with the matter, as reported by Bloomberg.

DXY under pressure despite solid jobs data

Following Wednesday's positive ADP report, markets have been pricing a solid NFP reading, and they seemed to have sold the fact after buying the rumor. According to analysts at Danske Bank, the jobs report removes the last obstacle for a Fed hike on Wednesday and a hike is the consensus among analysts and fully priced in by markets. The CME Group FedWatch Tool shows that the March hike probability is at 93%.

Technical outlook

Supports for the EUR/USD could be found at 1.0645 (50-DMA), followed by 1.0615 (100-DMA) and 1.0578/80 (daily low/20-DMA). On the flip side, resistances are aligned at 1.0700/10 (psychological level/fib. 38.2% of Jan. - Feb. uptrend), 1.0770 (Jan. 23 high) and 1.0827 (Feb. 2 high).