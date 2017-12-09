EUR/USD expected to test 1.1908 – Commerzbank

EUR/USD expected to test 1.1908 – CommerzbankBy Pablo Piovano
Karen Jones, Head of FICC Technical Analysis at Commerzbank, sees the likeliness that spot could test 1.1908.
Key Quotes
“EUR/USD last week’s high of 1.2092 was accompanied by a large divergence of the daily RSI. We look for a slide back to the uptrend at 1.1908, we have no strong opinion of whether this will hold or nor but we suspect not, and this guards the 5 month uptrend at 1.1775. While this second uptrend holds we remain unable to rule out an extension to the 50% retracement from the move down from the 2014 high at 1.2168 and the 1.2372 200 month ma, but that is expected to hold”.
“Failure at the five month uptrend line will negate the up move and trigger losses to the mid-June high at 1.1296 and the more important 1.1110 end of May low”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.