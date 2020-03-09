EUR/USD expected to test 1.1500 on a close above 1.1400 – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group suggested EUR/USD could extend the upside to the 1.1500 area if manages to clear 1.1400 on a NY closing basis.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “EUR retreated after briefly spiking a high of 1.1492. The rapid rise appears to be running ahead of itself. From here, EUR could continue to trade in a volatile manner and within a broad 1.1300/1.1500 range.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “We highlighted last Friday (06 Mar, spot at 1.1225) that ‘upward momentum is given a strong boost’. We added, ‘the next level to focus on is at 1.1330 followed by 1.1370’. EUR subsequently surged to a high of 1.1354 during NY session last Friday before extending its gains this morning. Clearly, momentum has improved by leaps and bounds but from here, there is a strong mid-term hurdle at 1.1400. If EUR were to register a NY closing above 1.1400, it could lead to further rapid rise as there is hardly any resistance level of note until 1.1500 (next resistance is at 1.1640). All in, there is no indication that the current rally is ready to take a breather soon. Only an unlikely breach of 1.1230 (‘strong support’ has shifted markedly higher from Friday’s level of 1.1100) would indicate the current advance has run its course.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
