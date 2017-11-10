EUR/USD expected to remain at current levels – Danske Bank

Morten Helt, Senior Analyst at Danske Bank, believes the pair should remain around current levels in the near term, at least.

Key Quotes

“EUR/USD barely moved during and after Puigdemont‘s speech last night. We do not expect the release of the FOMC minutes and the ECB’s Peter Praet’s speech tonight to rock the EUR/USD boat much, and we still see the cross around current levels on a 1-3M horizon”.

“We stress however, that risks to our 3-6M forecasts of 1.19 remain on the downside with a key risk being the appointment of a more hawkish Fed chair”.