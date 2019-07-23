EUR/USD expected to keep the 1.1160/1.1300 range – UOB

In view of FX Strategists at UOB Group, EUR/USD is seen navigating the 1.1160/1.1300 range in the next weeks.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Expectation for EUR to “dip below the strong 1.1200 support” did not materialize as it traded within a tight range of 1.1204/1.1225. The underlying tone still appears soft and from here, EUR could drift towards 1.1195. The next support at 1.1180 is a stronger level and is unlikely to yield. Resistance is at 1.1225 but the stronger level is at 1.1240”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “EUR traded in a very tight range of 21 pips yesterday (between 1.1204 and 1.1225). This is the smallest 1-day range since April 2014. We continue to hold the same view wherein the “outlook for EUR is mixed” and it is “likely to trade sideways in an ‘undecided’ manner”. For now, a 1.1160/1.1300 range is likely enough to contain the price action in EUR, at least for several more days”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Breaking lower as German yields slide ahead of ECB
EUR/USD fell below 1.12 in Asia and could extend losses in Europe, courtesy of the dovish European Central Bank (ECB) expectation and the weakness in German Bund yields.
GBP/USD drops as no-deal Brexit fears dominate ahead of UK PM election outcome
The GBP/USD pair is on the backfoot ahead of the London open amid anxiety over the no-deal Brexit risks on the economic growth, as hardliner Boris Johnson looks set to be the new UK PM.
USD/JPY extends gains above 108.00 on firmer USD, risk-on
USD/JPY is seen extending gains above the 108 handle, as the broad-based US dollar strength combined with firmer Asian equities offset the latest S. Korean warning shots report and likely BOJ easing news.
Gold: Greenback buyers, risk-on drive safe-haven to multi-day low
With the US Dollar (USD) buyers cheering recent positive news/headlines, Gold drops to multi-day low as it makes the rounds to $1,417 heading into the Europe markets’ open on Tuesday.
UK to Get New PM, USD/CAD Bottoms
The next 2 weeks will be a busy one for the forex market but the lack of economic data on Monday has led to relatively quiet trade. The USD moved higher against most of the major currencies.