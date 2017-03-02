EUR/USD: Expect another round of rallies to 1.0808 - Natixis

Analysts at Natixis provide a brief technical outlook for trading EUR/USD over short to medium-term.

Key Quotes:

“An upside channel is still intact on the daily chart and the daily indicators have picked up further. Besides, the weekly stochastic remains bullish.”

“Against this backdrop, dips should be seen as corrective and we favor another round of rallies to 1.0808 (daily Bollinger upper band) ahead of 1.0839-1.0850 (declining trendline).”

“The break of these last barriers would provide fresh bullish impetus to 1.0930 (9-month moving average) and 1.0994 (monthly Bollinger moving average).”

“The supports stand at 1.0770, at 1.0730-1.0743, at 1.0676-1.0690, at 1.0620 and at 1.0490.”