EUR/USD: Eurozone PMIs will test Euro's resilience

- EUR/USD ekes out gains on coronavirus vaccine optimism.
- The pair is up over 1% this quarter despite renewed virus crisis across the Eurozone.
- Euro's resilience may end if Eurozone PMIs due on Monday miss expectations.
EUR/USD has shown uncanny resilience to adverse developments across the Eurozone over the past few weeks. The common currency's ability to stay bid will be tested on Monday as a survey-based indicator is set to reveal the true extent of damage to the economy caused by the resurgence of coronavirus.
"We'll get a good look at that [impact on the economy] with Eurozone PMIs, confidence, and the German IFO report," BK Asset Management's Kathy Lien noted while adding that weak data could cement the top for euro.
While Germany's Markit Manufacturing PMI for November is expected to have dropped to 56.5 in November from October's 58.2, the aggregate reading for Eurozone is seen falling to 53.1 from 54.8.
A big miss on expectations would imply that covid-19's resurgence is taking a toll on the Eurozone economy and force investors to reassess their judgment that the currency bloc's recovery is leading that of the US. As such, the EUR will likely drop on weak data.
Alternatively, investors may scale back dovish European Central Bank expectations if the PMIs beat estimates, leading to a notable upside move in the common currency.
The EUR/USD pair is currently trading at 1.1873, representing over 0.10% gains on the day. The optimism emanating from prospects of an early launch of coronavirus vaccines and the uptick in stocks helps the EUR move higher.
The pair has gained 1.3% so far in this quarter even though Eurozone's economic powerhouses such as Germany and France have reimposed economically-painful lockdown restrictions. According to Lien, euro's resilience is due to the general view that the US is a few weeks behind the Eurozone
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1873
|Today Daily Change
|0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|0.13
|Today daily open
|1.1858
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1789
|Daily SMA50
|1.1775
|Daily SMA100
|1.1739
|Daily SMA200
|1.1378
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1891
|Previous Daily Low
|1.185
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1894
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1814
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1881
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.164
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1866
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1875
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1842
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1825
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1801
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1883
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1907
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1924
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances towards 1.1900 ahead of Eurozone PMIs
EUR/USD ekes out gains, heading towards1.1900 amid covid vaccine optimism. The pair is up over 1% this quarter despite renewed virus crisis across the Eurozone. Euro's resilience may end if Eurozone PMIs due on Monday miss expectations.
GBP/USD refreshes two-month highs above 1.3300, eyes UK PMIs
GBP/USD extends gains above 1.3300, at the highest levels in two months. The UK, EU stay optimistic over a Brexit deal despite three key sticking points. Reports of easing of UK covid restrictions and the vaccine optimism underpin the cable. UK Preliminary PMIs in focus.
Gold: Upside remains capped below 200-hour SMA
Gold treads water, struggling to cross above the 200-hour SMA hurdle at $1876. The buyers failed to establish a foothold above that average on Friday. Despite the latest bounce from the long-held support of $1,850, the immediate bias remains neutral.
WTI eyes monthly high above $43 as Houthis attack Saudi Aramco
WTI refreshes weekly highs during the latest recovery moves from $42.33. Yemen’s Houthis claim to fire missiles at Saudi Aramco in Jeddah. Trading sentiment remains positive amid vaccine hopes, hints of receding lockdowns in the UK, Australia and France.
The week ahead: Three things to watch
The tension between vaccine hopes and growing covid infection rates in the US raged on last week, with growing infection numbers souring risk appetite as we progressed through the week and global stock markets ended lower last week.