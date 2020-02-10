EUR/USD: Euro’s value higher than price – BNP Paribas

Economists at BNP Paribas consider the value of the European currency is superior to its current price but do not see a significant change in the EUR/USD pair which is sitting at 1.0947.
Key quotes
“We expect the Fed to maintain the official rate at its current level this year. The prospect of some pick-up in growth should lead to a gradual increase in Treasury yields.”
“The ECB’s state-dependent forward guidance and the sluggishness of the inflation process imply that the very accommodative environment will remain in place for a long time.”
“We presume the increase in Bund yields to be smaller. Sovereign spreads in the eurozone should decline.”
“We expect little change in EUR/USD even though the euro’s fair value is quite higher than current pricing.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.0950 amid coronavirus headlines
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0950, consolidating last week's losses. The coronavirus outbreak continues spreading and Chinese authorities are trying to calm markets. The dollar continues benefitting from the upbeat Non-Farm Payrolls.
GBP/USD hovers around 10-week low amid Brexit fears, USD strength
GBP/USD is trading below 1.29, struggling amid concerns of a no-trade-deal Brexit and reports of infrastructure spending. The US dollar remains robust amid upbeat data and coronavirus headlines.
Forex Today: China tries to calm coronavirus-hit markets, dollar remains strong, Bitcoin battles $10,000
The coronavirus has already taken the lives of over 900 people and infected over 40,000. While the disease continues spreading, the People's Bank of China has announced fresh measures to provide liquidity via re-lending funds and soothe markets.
Gold: Retreats to 200-HMA, bearish candle on weekly chart
Gold has surrendered gains seen in early Asia and could revisit the Feb. 5 low of $1,548 during the week ahead. The yellow metal is currently trading around the 200-hour moving average (HMA) at $1,570, having hit a high of $1,576 in early Asia.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.