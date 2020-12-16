EUR/USD: Euro's three boosters fuels it above 1.22

The EUR/USD pair has pushed further beyond the 1.2200 mark for the first time since April 2018 as there are three factors propelling the shared currency, Yohay Elam, an Analyst at FXStreet, reports.
Key quotes
“Senate Majority Mitch McConnell jumped into talks on Capitol Hill and his urge to seal a deal for more relief has brought fresh impetus to the talks. While there are differences with some Democrats, optimism about a lame-duck accord is boosting sentiment. Markets would like a more generous stimulus but will take anything at this point. This weighs on the safe-haven dollar.”
“The European Medicine Agency has brought forward its decision on the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to December 21 from the 29, and it could not come sooner. Germany has entered a strict lockdown on Wednesday and other countries are also struggling with a fresh resurgence of COVID-19. The US and the UK are already administering the inoculation. America's Food and Drugs Administration published upbeat analysts of Moderna's vaccine, paving the way for giving it the greenlight. US cases, deaths and hospitalizations continue rising – California order of 5,000 bodybags is especially grim.”
“Rumors of an imminent accord in London proved wrong, but the intense talks in Brussels and silence from negotiators is a sign that the EU and the UK are making headway. The pound's upswing is also dragging along the euro.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from 1.22 as tensions mount
EUR/USD has fallen off the fresh multi-year peak of 1.2212 as traders pause ahead of the Fed decision. US retail sales missed estimates and EZ PMIs exceeded them.
GBP/USD falls off the highs as Brexit waiting game continues
GBP/USD has fallen below 1.35 as promising headlines of Brexit progress have yet to yield a deal. The EU and the UK are reportedly at odds over fisheries.
XAU/USD retreats from 1-week tops, steady around $1855 ahead of FOMC
Gold surrendered its intraday gains to one-week tops and has now retreated to the lower end of its daily trading range. The commodity was last seen hovering near the $1855 region, nearly unchanged for the day.
Bitcoin finally cracks $20,000 for the first time ever
Bitcoin has just climbed above $20,000 for the first time ever and seems poised for further upside action. The digital asset trades at $20,300 at the time of writing.
WTI trades flat around $47.50 ahead of EIA report
Crude oil prices rose during the first two days of the week as the coronavirus vaccine rollout and US stimulus optimism allowed investors to continue to price a steady recovery in global oil demand.