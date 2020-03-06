The spread of the disease to NYC has had a profound impact on markets and the dollar's weakness has already sent EUR/USD to 1.1278, which is 501 pips below the trough in mid-February. Further virus news and US Non-Farm Payrolls are all eyed, Yohay Elam from FXStreet reports.
“Thousands of people are reportedly quarantined in the world's financial capital. Moreover, the US is lagging behind in testing for the disease, and many fear that the number of cases in the world's largest economy will leap.”
“President Donald Trump has finally acknowledged that the US will suffer economically from the disease after expressing doubts earlier.
“The disease also continues spreading in Europe with Italy confirming 148 deaths and Germany's infection rate surpassing 500. Italy's decision to close schools and universities through March 15 weighed on the euro earlier this week but is now forgotten as the focus shifts to the US.”
“The US Non-Farm Payrolls report – usually a massive market-mover – is likely to have only a temporary impact as coronavirus news hogs the headlines. Economists expect an increase of 175,000 jobs in February.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
